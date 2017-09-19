1-800-273-8255 calls attention to suicide prevention

In April 2017, rapper/songwriter/producer Robert Bryson Hall, otherwise known as Logic, dropped his song “1-800-273-8255” to promote suicide prevention. The song focuses on the sensitive topic of suicide. At the 36th annual Video Music Awards, Logic conveyed a message about social injustice and it left everyone in awe.

In the past and present, Logic has always had a message of “peace, love and positivity.” At the VMA’s, he exemplified that message.

In the beginning of the song, Logic speaks of how he wishes he was not alive and how he feels his life means nothing. Throughout the song, his view on his own life starts to change and, by the last verse, he exclaims how much he wants to be alive.

Logic also released a touching music video that follows a young, black, gay man throughout his life. The intense struggles and bullying he faces are shown throughout the video until the boy gives up, raising a gun to his head. Fortunately, he does not pull the trigger. Instead, he calls the suicide prevention number: 1-800-273-8255.

Logic performed the song at the 2017 VMAs alongside Alessia Cara and Khalid. During the performance, 50 suicide-attempt survivors joined Logic on stage wearing t-shirts with the suicide prevention lifeline number on the front and the phrase “You Are Not Alone” on the back.

In addition to suicide prevention, Logic addressed the mainstream media for being afraid to discuss important topics of today, such as racism, sexual assault, mental health awareness, domestic violence, sexual orientation, religion and more.

The VMA’s were the perfect scene and time to have this discussion about suicide prevention and overall love, especially everything that happened with Charlottesville. Logic took full advantage of his platform and used it wisely to speak out to the youth of today.

According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s director of communications, Frances Gonzalez, after the performance, calls to the lifeline increased by 50 percent.

In an interview following Logic’s performance of the song, the rapper was asked why he made the video the way he did and what his goal is for the song.

“I’m fighting for the equality of every man, woman and child, regardless of race, religion, color or sexual orientation. I’m here to spread a message of peace, love and positivity,” said Logic.

Nicholas Louis, a sophomore here at Cabrini, called Logic’s performance “historic” and commended Logic for being brave enough to discuss topics others shy away from.

Louis said, “Logic said what people are afraid to speak out on.”

This song and video speaks volumes to this generation. Cabrini senior, Jessica Nields, shared her thoughts on the concept behind the song.

“This song and video are extremely powerful,” said Nields. “I have close friends who have struggled with depression and it makes me happy to see some positivity and resources for people who might be struggling to be able to turn to for help. I think our world is so negative and ignorant, so I really like the message Logic is trying to put out there to just do what you love and reassuring everyone that they are cared for and that their life truly matters.”

Hayley Curtiss, a student at Penn State University, said, “I feel like suicide, and especially suicide prevention, is not talked about as much as it should be. All the pressures and criticism kids in this generation get faced with at school and home really takes a toll on them. That along with the unaccepting and harsh ways of the world kids get exposed to through outlets like, social media, music and even the news, is enough to damage someone’s self-image enough to cause them to want to take their own life. I think it’s good that someone is finally bringing attention to the topic and giving ways they can discretely get help.”

Talking about suicide can be uncomfortable for some, which is why it is so important to have positive sources people can turn to in hope to help take care of their own mental health. Music, and songs like 1-800-273-8255, is a great way to unwind, work through your problems and inspire creativity.

Musician and music lover, Liz Deal, said “music is a great way for people to relax and take a moment and think. I think the world needs more positivity and love and a great way to relay those feelings to others is through music.”

“It lets people know that they are not alone and there are people going through the same thing and, in some ways, I believe that gives them strength to carry on,” Deal said.