10 things to do when you’re stranded inside for winter

It’s the most wonderful time of the year; the time for binge eating, gift giving, family visits and all that jazz. It is also the time of year that when you open your wallet and dust and moths pop out. So what happens after the holidays when you are locked in the house due to the cold? Here are ten things to do that will not break your bank account.

Plan your summer vacation

Winter may not be the best time to run around the backyard or sit on the beach and tan, so why not start the summer season early and plan out the perfect vacation.

Start Spring Cleaning

It may be a few months early, but isn’t spring the time to take walks and spend time outside, so why spend time cleaning then? Start early while you are locked inside and get your closet spring ready. And while you are getting rid of clothes, you can plan your next shopping trip.

Get crafty

If you have a Facebook, you will definitely know about the tasty or nifty videos that give easy 5 step meals or 5 minute crafts, so get started!

Binge watch TV

With our lovely friends Netflix, HBO go and Hulu, it is so easy to watch your favorite show, or entire series in one sit down.

Write

Everyone has a creative side, you just have to find yours. Find a quiet place, get a nice cup of tea, and let your imagination run wild.

Get your summer bod ready

Everyone makes the new year’s resolution to lose weight or work out, but who really goes through with it? This year, start off early and get yourself in shape in the comfort of your own home.

Practice makeup

Ladies if you scroll down any social media feed, you are bound to see makeup tutorials or pictures, so why not try them out! Plus, if it turns out terrible, no one will see because you aren’t leaving your house!

Do a puzzle

Puzzles are great because they take so much time that you forget how bored you are and just get angry that it’s taking so long to finish to puzzle.

Movie night

Make a pillow fort, some hot chocolate and finish with a great movie or your choice.

Take a well deserved nap

When all else fails, sleep!

When you are stuck in your house for weeks over the next upcoming months, do not go stir crazy, just use these tips and a little extra imagination to create your very own fun day!