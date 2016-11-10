15 things to consider when having a roommate

There are many stresses that come with being a college student. Tuition, classwork, internships and whom Kyle was talking to at that party that one weekend, all come to mind. Among these tragic issues, dealing with a roommate can either be a walk in the park, or a total nightmare.

Every experience with a roommate or roommates is unique and has to handled delicately if one wants to avoid being written up for yelling, an overall miserable time or the always terrible ‘room transfer requests.’

A huge help to the roommate fiasco is to develop certain guidelines to create an ethical understanding of the journey that is about to embark.

Here is an open list of 15 things that should be kept in mind when living with a roommate:

Yes. I love when your hair is in the drain, please keep it there.

Yes. You are welcome to eat all of my food for free.

No. You should definitely not check-in with me if I seem to be having an off day.

No. You may not have a Q-tip after you have asked 50 times. I only got the 600-count box! And it was a whole $10.

Yes. I enjoy stepping over your mountain of laundry, dirty or clean, on the floor.

No. I am fine with you never being in the room except for right before bed and in the morning. I love being alone by myself all of the time.

Yes. I definitely think it is normal when you nap 3 times a day.

Yes. I want you to wear my clothes. All the time.

No. I don’t mind hanging with this new friend of yours from your 11:05 ECG-200 class that I can totally relate to.

No. I don’t need the light off when I try to go to sleep at the “way-too-early” hour of midnight.

Yes. It is okay that you have your bae over and I would be delighted to give you the room.

No. Absolutely no one will notice if you don’t shower until the weekend.

Yes. You on the phone all the time has been proven to be very beneficial to my studying.

Yes. You may borrow my car. Gas money? Don’t even think about it!

No. I don’t care that our neighbors think we worship Satan because of the blaring metal music.

Keep in mind this list was satirical in nature but was created based off of real situations with roommates. Living with roommates can be a great learning curve, and this list is here to help.