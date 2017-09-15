16 years ago, today: remembering 9/11

Where were you 16 years ago? Were you starting daycare, starting elementary school or maybe even working?

For many that lived in New York City 16 years ago, however, September 11 was the longest day in the world, filled with emotions.

Rajah Green, a freshman at Cabrini studying social work, was three years old at the time.

Green reflected and said, “My mom told me when 9/11 was happening. She came to my daycare and picked me up because she was scared and wanted me home.”

On September 11, 2001, four airplanes were hijacked and used in an Islamic plan to ruin the world on a regular day.

Two of the four airplanes were flown into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. According to the History Channel, at exactly 8:46 a.m. with 92 passengers aboard, one plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center complex. Minutes later, at 9:03 a.m. with 56 aboard a plane, their plane was smashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center. Shortly after around 10:30 a.m., both buildings collapsed to the ground.

The third plane went to Washington D.C. and crashed into the Pentagon. The west side of the Pentagon, at 9:45 a.m., was destroyed where military headquarters were located.

The fourth plane carrying 45 people, however, was overturned by passengers and crashed in Pennsylvania in an abandoned field. The intended target was never revealed but theories of the White House and other important places were missed at 10:10 a.m.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the World Trade Center, which included 343 firefighters and paramedics and 60 police officers. Rounding to 10,000 were the people injured. Only six people in the actual towers that collapsed survived.

Robert Fattori, a freshman at Temple University, reflected on what 9/11 means to him. Fattori’s best friend’s father was one of the many firefighters that, being a first responder, helping panicked people to safety.

“I have been like their brother for the past five years and I would say the family is one of the kindest and most free spirited people I know,” Fattori said.

Fattori continued and said, “Their father died on 9/11.”

Joseph Agnello, in his late 30s, served New York City for 5 years prior as a firefighter. The two sons of Agnello were no older than two years old when 9/11 occurred.

“In their memory, Vinnie Carlia, the wife of Joseph, wrote a book that can be found on Amazon called ‘Out of the Blue’, and it explains everything about her entire experience before, during and after the events of 9/11.” Fattori said, “The oldest son has a tattoo of his dad’s helmet and the youngest plans on getting a tattoo that symbolizes his father as well.”

On September 11th this year at Cabrini University faculty, staff and students gathered together as a community to give a moment of remembrance at the Peace Pole for all those that were lost.

Rosa Altomare, presenter during the remembrance, said “I wanted to go to the event because it is something that continues to impact our country. 9/11 was a tragic day for the United States but was also a moment when Americans came together despite their differences to support and give to one another.”

“However, it is important to remember that 9/11 also gave birth to the toxic influx of Islamophobia that still manifests itself in hatred and anti-Muslim violence today. We must remember our past in order to learn from it,” Altomare said.

Cabrini University raised the American flag on September 11. Quoting the Admissions Department’s social media caption for the picture: “Remembering the heroes and those lost during that fateful day 16 years ago.”