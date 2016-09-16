22 pushups to save 22 lives of veterans every day

The 22 KILL movement began in 2013 to combat the staggering number of veteran suicides every day due to post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. In 2012, the VA released a Suicide Data Report that an average of 22 veterans are “KILLED By Suicide” or KBS every day.

22 KILL is an organization dedicated to raising awareness by challenging the people of the world to record themselves doing 22 push-ups. They welcome all types of push-ups and encourage creativity. Even if you can only do 5 push-ups they will help reach the ultimate goal of 22 million documented push-ups.

The mission statement of 22 KILL is, “To honor those who serve and to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention through education and empowerment.”

Currently, there are a total of 17 million and counting. The push-ups are all found by a hashtag #22PushupChallenge and are all over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. This campaign was inspired by the ALS ice bucket challenge which was a huge hit in the social media world two years ago in 2014.

I personally did the 22 push-up challenge by doing 22 push-ups for 22 days. I documented all of my push-ups on my personal Instagram profile and even attempted to do as many as I could in a row for the final day.

My reasons for doing this challenge are simple. I have the utmost respect for the men and women in our armed forces and I always try to help in any way I can. I have numerous pieces of clothing to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, and when I saw this challenge it was a no-brainer for me.

Since I was in high school, I debated joining the military and wanted to honor the flag that we fly high above our heads. I think that many Americans have lost sight of this patriotism in recent years.

After completing the challenge, I have learned a lot about myself as well as the people around me that I now know have been affected by this situation first hand. Suicide due to PTSD not only effects the person taking their own life, but it also impacts everyone close to them.

If anyone you know may be suffering or you personally have a similar situation, I urge you to call the Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 as soon as possible.