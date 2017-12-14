3 suspicious fires in East Res bring police to campus

Three different arson incidents took place on Cabrini University’s campus on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. The first two fires occurred in the afternoon, with one additional fire occurring in the evening. All three were in a bathroom on the third floor of East Residence Hall. This was near the same location of the racial slur incident that took place in September of this year.

“Yesterday there were two fires set off,” commented Eddie Marcado, a freshman education major and Residence Assistant in East Residence Hall.

Later on that evening, an additional fire was set off in the same bathroom on the third floor in East Residence.

Students on Cabrini’s campus have said the third fire occurred 1 a.m. in a trash can of the women’s bathrooms on the third floor “S wing” of East. Students pulled a fire alarm, which resulted in the presence of Public Safety officers and Radnor Police. What actually caused the fire remains unknown.

“The girls who pulled the fire alarms had to pull it three times until the fire alarm actually even went off,” a freshman student, who asked that her name not be used, reported. She said she was a bystander after the incident occurred.

As a result of the alarms, Radnor Township Police Department officers and a fire marshal came to East Residence Hall on Thursday afternoon to investigate. CBS 3 Philly also came to Cabrini’s campus around 1 p.m. to hear students’ input and opinions on the situation.

“This stuff used to happen when I was in high school,” the East resident commented.



“I think that people are still in the high school mentality, when we are supposed to be learning how to act in the real world. But instead, we’re acting like we’re still in high school and it’s irritating.” +

Cabrini University has issued a statement to local news sources clarifying that they are working with the Radnor Police Department to investigate the situation. While authorities conduct interviews and collect evidence, a Public Safety officer has been posted outside of the hallway in East where the incidents occurred. This is to ensure that students are safe as they finish their final exams and prepare to leave for winter break.



As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, Cabrini University has not notified the student body with a statement to clarify what is happening on campus.

Loquitur Media intends to keep the student body and community updated with information about this situation as it comes forth from Public Safety, Radnor Police Department and additional student body sources.