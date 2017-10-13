4 beauty YouTubers to inspire you

Seventh grade was the year I was introduced to makeup and ever since then, it has been my passion.

One day in the summer before eighth grade, I came across a YouTube video of this girl named Nicole Guerrero doing a talk through makeup tutorial inspired by Khloe Kardashian. Since then, I have been in love with makeup and have not stopped watching videos and learning more.

All the tips and tricks you are able to learn from just watching a couple YouTube videos is amazing.

After that summer, I have learned plenty more about makeup from many different YouTubers. My subscription list on YouTube is full of beautiful and talented makeup artists. My favorite creators at the moment keep my creativity up and they make my passion for makeup grow even more.

Kim Thai, a 23-year-old college student, is one of my favorite creators. She currently has 433,675 subscribers. I recently started watching Thai’s channel and she is extremely relatable. Along with makeup videos, she also does vlogs which bring us into her day to day life.

Thai attends California State University in Dominguez Hills and is a communication major with a focus in personal relations and advertising.

Thai’s bubbly personality and positivity make watching her videos an enjoyable experience. In her makeup videos, she reviews new products, teaches new ways to use makeup and does tutorials. Kim keeps in mind that her audience can be on a budget and makes her videos accordingly.

Another creator I like is Nikkie De Jager, who has 7,628,668 subscribers. In De Jager’s videos, she is extremely creative and unique with the looks she does. De Jager reviews different kinds of makeup that are released and different challenges using makeup.

In May of 2015, Nikkie started the Power of Makeup challenge that went around YouTube. The challenge is to show those who wear makeup to stop being ashamed. It is letting them know that makeup is an art form and they can wear it if they like it.

In the video, De Jager said, “I have been noticing a lot lately that girls have been almost ashamed to say that they love makeup.” This challenge is doing one side of your face full glam and the other with nothing to show how both are beautiful.

Before starting the challenge, De Jager said that if you say you enjoy makeup, people claim that “you either do it because you want to look good for boys, you do it because you are insecure or you do it because you don’t love yourself.”

The message was beautiful and impactful.

Carli Bybel is a New Jersey native with 5,573,449 subscribers. Carli, in my opinion, is the tutorial queen. Throughout her six years on YouTube, she has kept her channel up to date with different looks from Halloween tutorials to everyday get ready with me videos.

Bybel is one of the first creators I watched on YouTube and she has taught me a lot of what I know today. Bybel, like Thai, keeps in mind that certain makeup can be out of their viewers’ price range and she accommodates for them.

The creators that I have named are extremely interactive with their viewers in many different ways. They all reply to comments left under their videos and promote their social media so the viewers can have a better way of connecting with them.

They ask the people who follow them to send in questions either on Snapchat, Twitter or Instagram. Another thing they do is ask their followers to send them suggestions on what videos to do either through Snapchat, Instagram or a Twitter poll.

All of the channels mentioned are very involved with their viewers and like to hear what the viewers want to see.

The beauty gurus I have mentioned in this article either have taught me some of the things I have learned about makeup or get my creativity going while watching them. I hope others who watch these beautiful people learn and find their creativity through their videos.