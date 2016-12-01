5 Cavaliers drop double-digits as men’s basketball tip off conference play 1-0

Cabrini’s success within the Colonial States Athletic Conference continued on Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. at the Nearny Field House as the men’s basketball team defeated the Rosemont Ravens with a convincing score of 88-75. The win puts the Cavaliers at 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.

“Rosemont is a good three-point team and we kept them off of the line,” head coach Tim McDonald said. “Pressuring the three-point line gave up the inside which hurt us a bit.”

Cabrini University saw a high-scoring night with the cavaliers outscoring their team average of 76 points per game. Tyheim Monroe led the team with 23 points. Monroe was followed by Ryan Charity (14pts), Chris Lawhorn (13pts), Deryl Bagwell (12pts) and Ivan Robinson (11pts).

“Rosemont is not going to quit,” McDonald said. “They are going to play hard the entire time.”

The Ravens did just that in the first half decreasing Cabrini’s lead to four at halftime, which was the closest it was since 4 minutes into the contest when they led by four points.

“We know it is a game of runs,” junior Ryan Charity said. “When they ended the first half with momentum we knew we needed to get that first stop to spark our offense again.”

Three minutes into the second half, the blue and white surged into a 12-point lead over the maroon and grey. The guys made a few adjustments at halftime in terms of strategy and it paid off. Coach McDonald saw the turning point in the game in the beginning of the second half.

“Tyheim (Monroe) was getting double-teamed in the first half so we tried and have him transfer the ball and get to the rim as fast as possible,” McDonald said. “Once we made that switch, they got into a little bit of foul trouble.” Monroe also led the team in rebounds for the night grabbing 14 on both sides of the ball.

Going into conference play, the team will look to its juniors and seniors as the core leaders throughout the season. The team has a good balance of vocal leaders with players who lead by example.

The men’s basketball team will return to action and conference play in Scranton where they will face off against the 0-6 Marywood Pacers on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2017 at 2p.m.