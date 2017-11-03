Have you ever had a older family member you looked up to? If you do, grandfathers are a strong example of what a true role model looks like. With this being said, I present you the six perks of having a grandfather:

1: Corny jokes

One of the things that you might love about your grandfather is the silly jokes that he tells you. It could be at home or even at a family gathering but BEWARE of the horrible outdated “knock, knock” jokes! The jokes can be so bad that you will have to be upset with yourself for listening to them.

On that note, you will always remember the one joke that your grandfather told you and no matter how silly or out of whack the joke was, it will always bring a little smile on your face.

2: Wisdom

One of the most important things about having a grandfather is the endless advice that you get from him.

It will always seem that he has the answers for any scenario that you throw at him; he will always seem to have good advice to give to you when no one else does.

It can be from a big situation to small situations. He gives you the endless wisdom because he cares and wants you to be the best person you can be for the future.

In the end, this is the wisdom that you will carry for the rest of your life.

3: Road Trips

If you are lucky, you will get the opportunity to take long cruises with your grandfather.

He will show you places where he grew up at or where you have been before. He will even take you to unique diners. He will drive you places when you are having good or bad days.

In the end, you will always remember the places he took you when you get older and remember them as places to take your own grandchildren someday.

4: Family history

One of the greatest things you will notice while hanging with your grandfather is learning your family history. It is one of the most important and fun things to know.

You will get to experience where and how he grew up. Knowing your family will give you insight on where your roots came from. It will also give you an opportunity to meet other family members and create a special bond with them, possibly the same kind you have with your grandfather.

5: Home cooked Food

“Did you eat?” This is something you might hear often, not just from your grandmother, but your grandfather as well.

Nothing will bother him more than you coming over to his house with a empty stomach. It will bother him so much that he will drop everything he is doing and rush to the local grocery store or fast food restaurant. Nothing can compare to having a home cooked meal by your grandfather every once in a while.

While taking your first bite of your grandfather’s cooking, you will experience unbelievable flavor of foods in one dish. If you like the dish, you can ask him for the recipe and he will happily give it to you, but it will never be the same they way he cooked it.

6: Support

Your grandfather will always have support for you through the good times and the bad times.

All the benefits I outlined above are great, but nothing comes close to the love and support you get from a grandfather.

Whatever you are going through, he will show support no matter what the circumstances are.

If you have a grandfather, always cherish the good times you had.