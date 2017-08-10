A letter to incoming freshman from a sophomore

Dear Incoming Freshmen,

As a sophomore, I do know a thing or two about surviving your freshman year of college. You’re probably on Pinterest right now, pinning your favorite dorm room decorations or Facebook messaging your future roommate. Move in day will be here before you know it and I would like offer you some free advice as you embark on your journey of being a freshmen. Hopefully with these helpful tips you will be on your way to a successful freshman year.

Try new things.

Everyone is in the same boat and for most people, this is the first time being away from their parents and being independent.

It is important to really put yourself out there and step out of your comfort zone. High school is over. It is time to try something new. Find a club or activity that interests you and you will be able to meet new people and make friends.

The first year of college, I became a student ambassador for the Office of Admissions and I participated in Cabrini theatre. Within the first week of rehearsals, I became best friends with everyone in the cast.

Whether you’re interested in sports or performing on the stage, you will find people that you click with instantly. Being a part of team or cast will bring you closer together and the take the pressure off of making friends your first semester. Once you find that place you can be yourself, you will be well on your way to an unforgettable first semester.

It is okay to be homesick.

It is completely normal to miss your parents, siblings and even your dog the first semester. I remember calling my mom and dad daily to check in and talk about my day.

It is overwhelming the first week of college because everything is different from high school. Do not feel embarrassed about admitting you’re homesick; everyone feels this way.

Do not procrastinate.

You will receive a syllabus your first week and have a series of assignments that you will complete during the semester. Make sure you prioritize your work and keep track of due dates.

My best advice would be to complete the work as soon as you are assigned it. I repeat: do not procrastinate in college. Waiting until the last minute will only make your stress level increase and work quality decrease. College is going to be stressful, but if you hand in your work on time, you will be stress free.

Breathe.

Live in the moment.

Everyone has different expectations for their first year of college. Whether you’re hoping to be valedictorian or just planning to do your best, remember that you are only here for four years. Enjoy the time you have.

The best advice I can give you is that these are the best four years of your life, so make them count. Time flies by faster than you would think and pretty soon, you will be a sophomore giving advice to freshmen.

You are there to work, but it is okay to take a break and enjoy your college experience. Go in with a open mind and always say yes to the opportunities that present themselves. I hope these tips allow you to have a successful and memorable freshmen year. Good luck to the class of 2021!