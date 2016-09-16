A little recognition for Cabrini’s own move in helpers

Packing and organizing all of your belongings and moving them into a dorm room is, without a doubt, one of the most stressful things. Compacting various items, from a mini fridge down to paperclips, into a car and heading off to your new home is exciting and equally exhausting. Getting everything into the car is only half the battle; getting your things from the car, to the room is where the real challenge lies. It can be too much for one person to handle, which leads to the question: are move-in helpers a good idea or bad idea?

The orientation leaders and athletes, who are there to help, are in high spirits and eager to start the new year. This attitude is accepted in two different ways.

For a first year student, the whole moving in process is overwhelming. Trying to take everything in, literally, and trying to make a good first impression on your new floor mates is a lot to handle. No one wants to meet someone new looking like they just got out of a pool when it is in fact just a full layer of sweat. The movers help with that a bit. Their positivity provides a warm welcoming atmosphere, which makes the new living situation a little easier.

Cabrini generally does not provide movers for upperclassmen, but I think they could be beneficial. It’s a great way to see classmates you haven’t seen all summer. Also, upperclassmen know to pack a little lighter so they are happy with an extra hand making their move-in process quicker. I know I would have liked a mover to lessen the multiple trips I took from my room to my car. Although some upperclassmen may seem it a little annoying as they know they are older now and can handle placing a few boxes into a room. This negativity is considered a downside to having movers.

Another downside can be misplaced or stolen items. With people going back and forth during the process that can leave things unintended and that’s when theft happens, unfortunately. Jackie Witherow, who lived on my floor freshmen year, realized her TV wasn’t put into her room, only to discover it had been stolen.

“That was so frustrating!” Witherow said. Trying to get adjusted to my new room and then having to go door to door with an RA for a something that was never found was just the worst. These things happen all the time though, so I don’t think it’s fair to put the blame on the movers.”

Overall, move-in helpers are a huge help. Over-packers everywhere (like myself) would like to say thank you!