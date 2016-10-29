A new look through Spectacles

Snapchat is planning on making big changes for their company. To further expand their company, Snapchat is introducing new sunglasses called Spectacles.

By tapping a button on the side of the sunglasses, you are able to record up to 10-30 seconds of videos and send via wifi or bluetooth to your memories on your Snapchat account. The glasses have a special way of recording and playing videos called “circular video,” This means that it can play full screen with a 115-degree field of view no matter how you hold it.

The glasses will come in one size but it will have various colors to choose from such as black, teal and coral. You can get about a day’s worth of snaps out of one charge. There will be a limited amount of glasses for sale for $130 in the fall, but there is no official release date for them at the time.

There is still more information that the public would like to know before these glasses become available for purchase. For instance how many Spectacles glasses will be made and where will they be available for purchase. Also some are wondering if the quality of the glasses will be worth the money.

Questions like these have left some students feeling a little uneasy about the product. Some concerns seemed to be about the style and design of the glasses while others worried about the price of them

“I think they’re cool but they’re also really weird. I Wouldn’t go out of my way to buy them,” Josh Berry said.

“I’m worried that it will get to the point where if you don’t have the glasses you won’t be able to do anything on Snapchat,” Melanie Reeves said.

“I don’t like it, I’d rather just tap my face on my phone and get the dog filter,” Rachel Cordero said.

To go along with the new Spectacle glasses Snapchat has also decided to change its name to Snap Inc. the decision to change their name was inspired by the fact that they are working on and developing other projects other than snapchat. “When we were just getting started it made sense to name our company Snapchat Inc. because Snapchat was our only product! Now that we are developing other products, like Spectacles, we need a name that goes beyond just one product – but doesn’t lose the familiarity and fun of our team and brand,” Evan Spiegel, co-founder of Snapchat Inc., said on a post on the company’s website.

They hope that this change will improve people’s’ experience with their products.

“Changing our name also has another benefit: when you search for our products it will be easier to find relevant product information rather than boring company information or financial analysis. You can search Snapchat or Spectacles for the fun stuff and leave Snap Inc. for the Wall Street crowd,” Spiegel said.