Academic honesty policy ensures authentic work is produced in the Cabrini community

Cabrini’s Academic Honesty Policy is, “to encourage a dynamic, open and honest intellectual climate based on the personal and academic integrity of all members.”

It is a policy to ensure that the Cabrini community produces honest and authentic work. It is expected that faculty, students and administration accept this responsibility to uphold for themselves to not plagiarize.

“Academic integrity is a central pillar of ethical behavior, which is at the center of Cabrini’s values and expected behaviors. Simply put, it is the right thing to do,” newest Academic Honesty Board member, Todd Matthews, said. “Thus it is really important that students understand that there is an honesty policy and that there are also clearly defined guidelines for what constitutes violation of that policy.”

The Academic Honesty Board consists of faculty members chosen by the Faculty Assembly and undergraduate students selected by the Student Government Association. Their responsibilities are to, “uphold and protect the academic integrity of the Cabrini University community,” and, “to hear and decide all student appeals of academic dishonesty charges.”

“Everyone on the board plays a major role in deciding the outcome of the student’s punishment,” Ashley Torres, a sophomore Academic Honesty Board member, said. “Whether it being the student fails or has to withdraw the class or simply receiving a zero for that assignment.”

Violating the Academic Honesty Policy includes cheating, plagiarism, information falsification or fabrication, theft or destruction of intellectual property and or facilitation of academic dishonesty. Penalties for these actions vary from severity but is ultimately determined by the Academic Honesty Board. They will meet with the offending student or faculty member and go over their case then.

“Consequences vary depending on the number of times a student has committed an infraction and also on the severity of the infraction,” Matthews explained. “This can range from having to redo an assignment to being suspended or dismissed from the university, though I think many cases end with a failing grade on the particular assignment where the infraction occurred.”

The guidelines for Cabrini’s Academic Honesty Policy includes honesty, trust, fairness, respect and responsibility. As the Cabrini community, “our goal is the ‘education of the heart’ and the search for truth.”

“It is important to know Cabrini’s Academic Honesty Policy so that students are aware of how much one decision can affect their college career and to open their eyes of what is considered plagiarism,” Torres said.

This policy if often included in many syllabi along with the professor’s explanation on the subject. It is important for student to be aware of this policy before starting their work for the semester.

“Some students might not believe what they are doing is plagiarism until they end up in a meeting with the board,” Torres said.