Additional racial slur found in east residence hall at Cabrini

Editor’s Note: Loquitur realizes the use of the ethnic slur in the story is offensive. However, Loquitur is using it to convey the severity of the incident and believes the use of the word is crucial to a full understanding of this news event.

A second instance of racial harassment was found on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 19.

At 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, rumors of another racial slur being found on an additional door in the “S” wing of East Residence Hall began circulating Cabrini’s campus.

Shortly after, Sennia Vann, the original victim, was seen going into Cabrini’s Public Safety building with her master learner, Anna Russo, the leader of the Impact Living and Learning Community, and Mary Anders, Cabrini’s Public Safety Investigation and Education officer.



At 2:29 p.m., officers in the lobby of Cabrini’s Public Safety Office confirmed that more racial slurs were found on a door near 3S6 in East Residence Hall. The slurs were “the same type of mark” as the one found on Sennia’s door on Saturday evening.



Radnor Police officers were seen on Cabrini’s campus in the Public Safety Office and on the third floor of East Residence Hall. Facilities staff, Public Safety officials and Radnor Police officers all kept a close guard on the “S” wing of East Residence Hall at 2:30 p.m..



The Radnor Police Department remained present to collect evidence to identify the person, or persons, responsible for the action.

At 2:41 p.m., facilities staff members were seen taking a dorm room door down the elevator on the third floor of East Residence Hall. Following this, multiple other doors were taken up and down the elevator by facilities. Noise of drills and construction came from the third floor of East Residence Hall, near the “S” wing. The sound of maintenance in East Residence Hall remained until after 3:00 p.m.



Word of this incident occurring after midnight on Monday, Sept. 18 then began to circulate Cabrini’s campus. It is also said that this incident occurred in the same hallway as Sennia’s, but on the door of a different student.



Twanna Vann, Sennia’s older sister, posted to Facebook about the situation. “THE SECOND TIME IN TWO DAYS. ANOTHER AFRICAN AMERICAN FEMALE STUDENT RACIALLY DISCRIMINATED. MAJOR ISSUES GOING ON AT CABRINI. LET’S KEEP ALL IN PRAYER. GOD IS IN CONTROL.”

Within two hours, the post was shared over 60 times and received over a dozen comments.



Tara Ledwell, the aunt of a current Cabrini basketball player, voiced her opinion on the situation. “This is unacceptable behavior,” she said. “I hope they find the person or persons doing this, and that Cabrini get a handle on this.”



Cabrini University’s President, Donald Taylor, sent an email out to the entire Cabrini campus community at 3:41 p.m. on Sept. 19 about the situation. “We are shocked to learn that another racial slur has been found in the same area as before,” Taylor said. “This is unacceptable and it is painful to experience such directed hate.”

In response to the directed hate, Taylor took action to call a Campus Town Hall meeting in Widener Lecture Hall at 8 p.m on Sept. 19. The President, Dean of Students, Radnor Police Department, and others will be present for updates and to answer questions directly.



In addition to that, a student-only Town Hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m..

The Office of Public Safety has planned to immediately increase the number of patrol rounds to the residence halls. Radnor Police has also been asked to do more frequent drives onto and around campus.



Cabrini continues to look at new video evidence from today and to do everything possible to identify the perpetrator(s).

“We know that given the current climate in this country, that people can feel threatened purely because of the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, or socio-economic background,” Taylor said. “We also know, however, that Cabrini is stronger than this.”



This was seen as students rallied this past weekend and again last night, fighting hate with love and support that brought such pride and respect to this institution and the students who make us special.

“We ask that you continue to support each other, to drive out hate with love and friendship,” Taylor said.

It is encouraged for members of the Cabrini community to attend the Campus Town Hall meeting in Widener Lecture Hall at 8:00 p.m., and the student-only town hall on Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m., as a sign of solidarity to all students.

Counseling Services, faculty, staff or members of the Inclusivity Council are all available if any student on campus feels the need to talk to someone immediately.

More updates are to come after President Taylor’s Campus Town Hall meeting this evening.

