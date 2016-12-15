Advertising professor makes her mark with Cabrini Clio Awards

A majority of college or university professors typically end a semester by giving their classes a final exam and wishing students luck on the rest of their college endeavors. However, professor Pilchik, a marketing and advertising instructor at Cabrini, decided to award one of her last classes by throwing a unique unexpected party.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Pilchik surprised one of her classes with a mock Clio Awards ceremony in recognition of a job well-done throughout the semester. The Clio Awards is an annual award program in which international advertising professionals judge and give recognition to creative excellence in advertising, design and communication.

“If I feel my class truly gets it and proves themselves in their final presentations, I try to do something fun and memorable for them during finals,” Pilchik said.

That is exactly what she did. For the Cabrini Clio Awards, Pilchik allowed her class to vote for their favorite group presentations from the semester within a number of different categories. The winning groups then received custom made engraved trophies in recognition of their noticeable hard work.



In addition to the trophies and festive award ceremony decor around the room, an assortment of holiday treats and sparkling cider in mock champagne glasses were also provided.



“My students work hard and play hard on their intense and academically challenging projects,” Pilchick said. “So I enjoy rewarding them with fun marketing and advertising related games, activities and goodies when they go the extra mile.”





Pilchik has been going the extra mile throughout her whole career. After working at a variety of advertising agencies and as a Senior Account Executive, she picked up teaching marketing and advertising in 2010. Six years of experience lead her to Cabrini in August of 2016, where she now teaches two classes in the marketing department.



“I love teaching at Cabrini,” she said. “The students and administration are great, and I look forward to having more classes as times goes on.”



In addition to teaching at Cabrini, Pilchik also owns and operates her own marketing and advertising firm and continues to take on limited new projects for clients. Teaching at Cabrini has truly become one of her newest passions and priorities, though.





“My classes in the spring are already filled up to capacity,” she said. “So I must be doing something right!”