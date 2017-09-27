All about Cavs Fund: What you need to know

It’s no secret that Cabrini University has been working real hard to make its athletic programs more enjoyable and rewarding for everyone. Cabrini makes sure it has the right tools available to help our student-athletes, like the newly improved gym in Dixon Center last year.

Cabrini also has a fund that specifically helps all 18 athletic varsity programs, Cavs Fund.

What this fund does is aim to continue to improve the student-athlete experience in all fields. Created by the Department of Athletics and Recreation, as well as the Office of Institutional Advancement, Cavs Fund secures connections between the university’s athletic programs, its alumni and friends.

Many head coaches of Cabrini helped create this fund and they take great pride in helping their student-athletes to make sure they have all the supplies, growth and support, as well as proper training, that is needed for success.

“The Cavs Fund is something that we came up with as a department and Brad Koch has led that charge,” said Jackie Neary, head coach of the women’s lacrosse team.

Neary is just one of the many coaches and directors on the Cavs Fund Board who arrange the use of the Cavs Fund. To donate to Cavs Fund, log on to cabriniathletics.com

A significant portion of Cavs Fund went towards finishing the locker rooms last year, but Neary also said that the money funded can even go into paying for trips. She has taken the field hockey team to Ireland and is discussing a trip to South Africa with the women’s soccer team.

“You can tell by the success of the athletic programs that everyone loves it here and great athletes that are coming here are staying because it is such an amazing program,” Cabrini student and field hockey player Kylie McDevitt said.