American Horror Story premieres

American Horror Story is back and ready to scare. The seventh season premiered on Tuesday, Sept 5, on FX. The new season, officially titled American Horror Story: Cult, is set in a 2017 post-election America, following the lives of two people with opposite opinions of Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

The episode begins with clips of the 2016 presidential election and takes place on Nov 8, 2016, the night of the election results. Ally Mayfair-Richards, played by Sarah Paulson, is devastated by the result. Kai Anderson, played by Evan Peters, is elated by the results, covering his face is cheese puff dust and styling her hair to resemble Donald Trump.

The episode continues with Mayfair-Richards. Since the election, she is having horrid visions of terrifying clowns following her and making her fear for her own safety. Most people tell Mayfair-Richards her fear is irrational and that the clowns are just a figment of her imagination. Mayfair-Richards tries to convince her wife that she is not just seeing things.

Her pleas are unsuccessful until her son, who is being babysat by Anderson’s sister, Winter, sees the clowns murder their neighbors. The police are less than interested about this theory, categorizing their deaths a murder-suicide.

One of the most interesting elements of the episode was the inclusion of Twisty, the clown. Twisty was one of the main character and plot points in season five, American Horror Story: Freak Show. There has been no official information released that these seasons are related, but fans have created their own theories.

The official hashtag of the premiere, #AHSCult, was the top trending topic on Twitter the night the episode aired. Fans from all over came together through the hashtag, live tweeting the episode and sharing their thoughts while watching the episode. The official American Horror Story Twitter account participated in the conversation, responding to fans and posting comical commentary to what was happening in the episode.

Many Cabrini students were very excited about the shows return.

“I liked it a lot,” Sam Negron, a senior criminology and American studies double major, said. “I thought it was a lot more interesting than the two previous seasons.”

Peter Gwalthney, a senior education major, expressed his interest of the theme this season.

“I really like how they already put in the clowns and brought Twisty back,” Gwalthney said.

Both students have been avid watchers since season one and have high expectations for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, Lucy Travers, sophomore biology major, was not excited about the season seven premiere.

“I really don’t like scary things. I’ve seen some of the characters on social media and find them really creepy; I’d rather watch something happy,” Travers said.

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning show American Horror Story is set to continue Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on FX. Will you join the Cult?