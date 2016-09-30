An inside look at homecoming weekend

Homecoming weekend is a big deal for current students, their families and alumni here at Cabrini University with a plethora of unique events offered to everyone. With the absence of a football team, Cabrini has to stay busy with other events and games to make homecoming a special time.

A special addition to the homecoming weekend for 2016 was Pavilion tours of the new Dixon Center. Recently, the Cabrini community completed a state of the art addition for athletes and community members with a brand new fitness center and locker rooms for respective teams.

“I went to the bonfire and I like how they involved athletes in a different way this year which drew out a lot of people rather than having a parade,” senior and President of Student Government, Erin Kelly, said.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, Cabrini hosted four teams as the women’s volleyball, field hockey, women’s soccer and men’s soccer each competed throughout the day. Overall, Cabrini athletics went 3-1 on the day with volleyball, field hockey and women’s soccer winning their games with men’s soccer suffering a loss to Eastern.

“I went to the men’s soccer game and I loved seeing a lot of people come out to the game to cheer on the soccer team,” Senior Anthony Dimartino said.

“Our team made our mark on the CSAC by winning our first conference game over Rosemont as we look to continue our 5-year streak of champions of the conference,” senior Brittany Runyen said.

Other than athletics, students enjoyed different events mainly on the upper field of campus including a radio stand with music playing, a painting with a twist event, a zip line setup across the field and a beer garden for students of age. Kelly said, “painting with a twist was really fun because we got to hangout with friends, drink if we wanted to and painting the Cabrini sign out front gave a sentimental touch,”

“The beer garden was a fun way to interact and network with Cabrini students and alumni while enjoying some free beer along the way,” Senior Kane McGovern said. In addition, various food trucks were on site and open for business on the upper athletic field.

“It was great to see everybody out participating in the events and showing appreciation to our sports teams. Go cavs,” Dimartino said.