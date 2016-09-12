An open letter to my freshman self

Dear freshman me,

You made it. It is now time for college, a huge transition in your life. No matter what obstacles or difficulties you have gone through to get to this point in your life, you are here. You now get the chance to experience so many new and exciting opportunities.

I know you might be scared, excited and confused right now; but just remember, it is going to be some of the best years of your life.

While right now all you can think about is how you have to figure out a whole new place and make new friends, now is your chance to shape your future, chase your dreams and accomplish your goals. Every student in college has a different past and will have a different experience.

Here are some words of advice to live by during your time as a college student.

Never give up fighting for your education.

Some of you reading this letter have had to overcome challenges far beyond your years to make it to this point. Please know that your sacrifices are not going unnoticed. The ring you are stepping into these next four years is going to be quite possibly one of the hardest, most unfair, worthwhile and meaningful fights of your entire life. There is going to be late nights, early mornings, extra shifts picked up to make the ends meet, hard earned money spent, miles traveled, sacrifices made, triumphs and sometimes even failures. Even when it seems like all the odds are stacked against you, remember that your education is one of the only things that no one can ever take away from you.

Your decisions matter.

This may be your first time away from home or maybe even your first time owning your own home. In college you are often the only person around to hold yourself accountable. For this reason, every decision you make matters and can potentially even affect the people around you. This being said, of course there will be opportunities to party, let loose and blow off some steam. However, be mindful that alcohol, drugs, rape and drunk driving are very real occurrences at every college campus. Use your judgement and do not let yourself become a statistic. One night of partying is not worth a lifetime of consequences.

Time management is everything.

Whether you were the type of student in high school who could get straight A’s without studying or the student who stayed up all night cramming for exams, you will without a doubt have more commitments and work to do in college. Many students at Cabrini are full time students, work multiple jobs, are students athletes, involved in clubs and some even commute. While this may seem overwhelming and sometimes even impossible, time management is the key to success in college.

You may be excited to get away from your family, but you will miss them when they are not around.

By now you may be realizing how much you will miss all of the home-cooked meals and shoe-free showering. What you do not realize is that eventually you will even miss all of the “overprotective” checking in. While it is important to gain your independence in college and learn how to function on your own as an adult, it is also important to remember where you came from and the people that helped you get to where you are today.

Get involved. You will find passions you did not even know you had and be led to possibilities you could not have ever imagined.

Getting involved on campus will not only help you to meet new students, faculty and staff but it will help you grow as a person and a leader. Whether you are a resident student and can stay on campus all night or commute on a very tight schedule, there is some place on campus for you to get involved. College is a time to try something new. Join a club or an activity, you never know where the opportunity will lead you.

Sometimes you are going to feel completely lost. And that is okay.

Should you change your major? Are you truly happy at Cabrini? Is this all even worth it? As much as college may seem like a roller coaster at times, everyone else at some point is probably feeling the same the things you are. Be stressed, have a breakdown, laugh, go on a run, call your mom. Live in the moment and know that you are allowed to feel whatever you are feeling and that it is okay.

If you have a prepaid meal plan, do not waste it.

As tempting as it may be to get Insomnia cookies and Campus Corner delivered every night, your wallet and waistline will not be happy with you. You have already paid to eat in the cafeteria (whether you go or not) so you might as well eat there while you can.

If you skip class you will fall behind.

We have all been there. It is your fourth 8:15 this week, you stayed up really late last night finishing an assignment and your bed seems even more comfy and warm than usual. Unfortunately, the hard reality in college is that classes skipped equals money wasted. Also, it becomes virtually impossible to catch up.

People change and so will you.

Unfortunately, sometimes people we were really close with in high school drift away as situations change and time is spent apart. As hard as that is, college is unique because you spend so much time with your peers on campus. You live with them, go to classes with them, eat with them, work with them, play sports with them, spend your weekends and free time with them. This allows really great lifelong friendships to grow. You will also notice yourself start to change as you mature, become independent and shape your future into what you want it to become.

So, freshman me, keep in mind your years in college will go by extremely quickly, just like everyone says they will. Make the most of every opportunity. Try not to blink or you may miss it. Enjoy your time here and take advantage of every second, before you know it it will be your turn to walk in line for your diploma.

We look forward to bringing your source of news this year. As always, roll Cavs.

Sincerely,

Your Loquitur Media editors