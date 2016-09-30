Appreciate what is underrated

There are so many things that we take for granted every day and sometimes we don’t even realize it. These things can be classified as “underrated.” The simple objects or everyday things that we see and use on a daily basis are not fully appreciated until the day they are gone. For example, one of the worst things that could happen when you go to the bathroom is that moment when you realize there is no toilet paper left. You might not appreciate toilet paper as much until that very moment.

Throughout freshman year of college, it became obvious that there were a few things that I constantly needed to buy more of. Packing before moving into college was much easier the second time around. After gaining a good idea for what I actually survived on throughout freshman year, there were a few essentials that were a MUST for when it came to buying extra supplies. The first thing I threw into my cart was a bunch of command strips to hold up flags, tapestries, and basically anything you might need to hang on the wall. The next thing I definitely wanted to make sure I had were lights. Dorms tend to be poorly lit so buying an extra lamp and some white Christmas lights to hang around the room made all of the difference at night. The little things that you might not necessarily think are important can make the biggest difference.

Some underrated things many people might be able to appreciate more when they are not around are, good wifi, clear night skies; to be able to see the stars, and clean bathrooms. When a student is home they can easily enjoy the comfort of their own shower that is kept up to their standards but when a student goes back to their dorm’s bathroom, they may be left with an unpleasant surprise.

After asking several students at Cabrini University, it is obvious that there is a very general sense for what various people consider to be underrated.

“I think that the arts can be seen as underrated and that there should be a greater appreciation for them,” Cabrini sophomore, Joe Berardi said. “There’s no way to make people really adapt to that style and it’s not something everyone can get into but it would be cool to see more support especially when it comes to musical theater.”

Another Cabrini student, Nia Alvarez-Mapp also added to the topic by saying, “I feel that libraries are highly underrated. Libraries are public places that have unlimited resources such as books, computers, CDs, and archives yet they are underfunded and people barely go to them. The library has something for everyone and it’s quite adaptable as well, yet more and more libraries get shut down everyday. We’re going to miss them when they’re gone.”

Transfer student Catherine Fazio addresses how not all things need to be materialistic to be underrated. “Honesty is something a lot of people I think can find to be underrated. So many people lie to avoid confrontations or situations that might not go the way they want it to go. There are people who try to hide who they truly are, and if people were true to themselves and others, the world would be an easier place,” Fazio said.

Different people tend to put more value towards something that others may tend to value less. With everything around us that we take for granted, take a little time each day to look around and appreciate what is right in front of you.