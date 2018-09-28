Awkward first dates… and what NOT to do.

Whether you’ve been in a relationship for three years or three days, they all started somewhere.

The first date.

Your first date is crucial. It’s the date that you decide to go on a second one or never go out with that person again. This is the date you start to learn more about the person you’re interested in, how they operate.

Though, if you’re like me, then Murphy’s law is always in effect and the close-to-worst case scenario will happen…

Probably the most awkward date was the year of my infamous popcorn incident the summer going into my junior year of high school. If you easily get second hand embarrassment I suggest you stop reading now.

It was my first date after coming out of a relationship, so I was a little rusty as it is. But nothing could’ve prepared me for what was going to happen that night.

About halfway through the date it was going pretty well, we were laughing, having a good time. After a very classy, five-star dinner at Applebee’s we decided to go to a movie.

Now, I want to say that the rest of the date went well, I really do. I’d love to say, “Why yes we had a fantastic time and we’ve been dating ever since.” I’d also love to say I won the lottery, but neither of those things are true.

It started with my decision to buy a comically large tub of popcorn. It was the only thing we were getting at the theater so I wasn’t too concerned with money.

Once we knew what theater we were seeing the movie in, we made our way over and then to our assigned seats. It was the type of theater that had the comfy reclinable chairs because sitting isn’t cool anymore.

We start shuffling in and just before we got to our seats, I swear to you time slowed down. I was lugging that absurdly large tub of popcorn in my arms, when all of a sudden, my date steps on the heel of my shoe, causing me to trip over myself.

Unfortunately, the woman in front of us, who was probably on a date herself, was fully reclined in her chair. As I was tripping, the entirety of that tub of popcorn fell all over the woman.

This wasn’t just a little bit of popcorn on her lap. This was a tidal wave of popcorn that came over her.

There was so much popcorn on her, from her shoulders up, that I couldn’t see her face initially. But she jolted upright, as if I had tased her, and the entire movie theater stared at us.

In a panic, I started brushing the popcorn off the woman, but there was just way too much. Defeated, I awkwardly apologized and mentioned how it could’ve been worse, that I could’ve accidentally spilled my drink on her too.

Now, the worst part about that was probably the fact that we had to sit behind her as she would pick popcorn from her hair the rest of movie.

Granted, me and my date had a good laugh about it afterwards, even though that segment of the date was super uncomfortable.

Thankfully, in my mind, that wasn’t worst case scenario, which was the theater exploding, but since that didn’t happen I was relieved.

According to Truthfinder “three percent of the people you go on a date with could be psychopaths.” I think, in the grand scheme things, spilling popcorn all over some lady in front of me doesn’t seem so bad.