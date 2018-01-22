‘Back on my feet’ promotes social change through running

Running is more than physical activity to many homeless people in Philadelphia. While so many run for the purpose of exercise, through the organization Back On My Feet, homeless run for a sense of community that leads to employment and housing.

Back On My Feet runs across 12 cities in the United States, the closest one to Cabrini University being in Philadelphia. 5,693 people are experiencing homelessness in the city of Philadelphia. Out of those 5,693, 4,737 are somewhat sheltered while 956 are not.

Back On My Feet serves members who are currently experiencing homelessness or is at risk of becoming homeless. They use running and community together to overall support the homeless on their journey to independence and stop the negative stigma towards the homeless.

At Cabrini University students can take an engagement in the common good course titled “Running For Social Change.”

Instructor Catherine Beckowski said, “The ECG that I am teaching focuses on how running can be and has been used to promote social change and we look at it in different parts of the world and in different context.”

Running can offer many life lessons if looked at in this frame. According to Back On My Feet’s website, “It teaches us to take things one step at a time – that we have to run miles one through nine to get to 10. Running teaches us that perseverance leads to success. It teaches us that if we keep moving forward, we arrive some place different and often as stronger, better versions of ourselves. Running increases endorphins, inspires us to achieve new goals and offers us serenity and a sense of accomplishment when we need it most. Out there on the pavement, social status and backgrounds fade away. Everyone who runs with Back on My Feet is just that: a runner. And that alone is powerful.”

“We learned about the Boston Marathon bombing,” junior Tyree Holmes said. “Running in other countries, there are disadvantaged people who are using running as a way to feel empowerment and a way to bring about social change.”

To join the Back On My Feet community one must be referred to by one of their faculty members or referral partners. Members come from all different age ranges 18 and up. 35 percent of members are veterans, 53 percent are African American, 31 percent are Caucasian and 14 percent are Hispanic.

“They have their members come out and run at 5:30 in the morning three days a week,” Beckowski said. “They run with volunteers who go out to those runs as well. Once they’ve demonstrated 90 percent attendance for a month or more then they become eligible for job training, support with housing cost and all kinds of additional benefits that will help them get back on their feet.”

Video by Hope Daluisio and Angelina Miller.