BAM trip in New York

On Friday, Oct. 14 the School of Business, Arts and Media (BAM) traveled to New York for an experience of a lifetime. This trip allowed many students to experience their major and connect with their school. The trip was open to all business, communications, and graphic design majors.

There was a rather good turn out for the trip with there only being about four seats left on the coach bus. Students had to meet up in Founder’s parking lot at 7:15 a.m. to fill out all the paperwork that comes with going on a trip like this. The buses pulled off at 7:30 a.m. sharp and the trip was underway. The bus was headed straight to New York City and would get there at around 10 a.m. Once all of the students arrived they were directed to head into the line for the 9/11 memorial museum. First students had to go into the security checkpoints at the museum and then the tour started. Students were able to see and experience a recollection of the events that happened on Sept. 11. 2001. The museum featured many different multimedia displays, archives, narratives and a collection of artifacts from the terror attack.

After spending some time in the 9/11 museum it was time for the different groups to break up and go on their own. The groups were split up into their respective majors with the graphic design majors coming together, the business majors meeting up and the communication majors all heading the same way.

The graphic design majors all went with Professor Don Dempsey and Professor Jeanne Komp to explore different design studios in New York. Exploring the many different design studios in New York City allowed them to broaden their horizons and see what exactly The Big Apple has to offer when it comes to their major.

The business majors went with Professor Vonya Womak and had a chance to visit the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks which make up the Federal Reserve System. Going to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York allowed the business majors to gain a sense of what is to come if they were to work in a industry like that.

The communications majors met up with Professor Jerry Zurek and Professor Margaret Rakus visited the Wall Street Journal. The students got to meet with Bob Rose who gave them a inside look on what goes on there. They also got the chance to visit Arnold’s ad agency. The communications majors got to see a couple of the different branches in their major.

This was the first ever School of Business, Arts & Media field trip to New York City. With how seamless everything went and how much experience the students received, there is only one question left to ask, when is the next trip?