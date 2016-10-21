Battling homesickness for college students

Everyone deals with the stresses of college in their own unique ways. Feeling homesick can be a big thing to overcome for a young adult that has never lived away from home before.

Moving away to college is an acquired skill that takes a lot of adapting early on in the journey to a degree. Freshman RJ Wolf said, “It has different effects on everyone but it makes you a stronger person,”

College is a place to grow as a professional and prepare yourself for your future. “It allows you to gain responsibility and respect for yourself to do things on your own that you’ve never done before,” Wolf said.

The idea of being homesick is not a new thing and it has been tracked back to the scriptures from the Bible. Specifically in college, there are many ways to cope with homesickness and studies have given great insight to helping in this situation.

A cognitive hallmark of being homesick is preoccupying thoughts of home and attachment objects. Nick Vass, a senior from California said, “There have been times where I have missed my friends and family but coming back to my Cabrini family helps me deal with the change,”

Reoccurring in making the decision of which college to go to is how far away from home the campus is. With some students traveling across the country, up the coast or right down the road every experience is unique. “A good way to get over the feeling is to do something that reminds you of being home,” junior Alex Petrongolo said. “Talking to one of your family members to see how they are doing or plan a trip home when you have the chance for a change of scenery,”

Homesickness can be a reason for someone to leave the school they attend to move closer to home. Freshman Tommy Deluca said, “Being homesick is okay because that means you something good before you left and have something good to go back to,”