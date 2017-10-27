Beat the heat, dress for the fall

When the weather drops a single degree, we turn to our Pumpkin Spiced Lattes and start coordinating our fall wardrobes. Fall is every girl’s favorite time of year because it is officially boots season.

Yes, you can finally dust off your favorite pair of riding boots and dig through your closet for your cozy sweater.

It is time to embrace the sweater weather; put those rompers and cut off jean shorts away because summer is over. The most wonderful season of the year is upon us. The leaves are changing and we are ready to start showing off our fall outfits.

Now I’m here to offer some tips and trends. I will teach you how to get ready for the fall season. I start by putting away all my summery attire in my attic.

Every neon tank top, patterned short and crop top all goes in a box that I store away until the next summer.

I know what you’re thinking: “I can’t eliminate my summer wardrobe. This weather has been so unpredictable lately. It is impossible to figure out what to wear day to day.”

Let me be your guide to dressing weather appropriately, without looking you’re dressing for a warm August day. There are alternatives to staying cool while still participating in fall fashion trends.

On those hot days wear a darker colored tank or blouse with a pair of jeans and sandals. You will be able to avoid the heat while still looking ready for fall.

It is perfectly fine to wear shorts when the sun is beating down.

The key is to not look like you’re dressing as if it was a summer day. The majority of people do not realize that wearing bright patterned shorts look ridiculous in the middle of fall.

Yes, the weather is unbearably hot, but don’t let that stop you from showing off your fall fashion trends.

Another tip would be to invest in a pair of flowy pants. They are as comfortable as pajamas and are light enough where you won’t feel hot.

You can look cute and casual if you wear a tank and jean jacket with sandals. This outfit is perfect for rainy day or staying warm in those freezing cold lecture halls.

The next fall essential is a pair of dark jeans. Dark jeans look good with every color. You can dress them up or dress down depending on your top.

You can rock the “running to class but want to be somewhat presentable” look: a pair of dark jeans and a graphic t-shirt with a pair of simple sneakers or keds.

If you’re having a bad hair day, throw on a baseball cap or put your hair in a messy bun.

Must-have fall accessories would be a pair of low cut boots.

They can instantly enhance a person’s fall outfit.

A simple flannel shirt with jeans and pair of low cut boots would be perfect for a lunch date with friends.

The key to having a great fall wardrobe is knowing what your style is.

If you like to stick with wearing all black everything in the fall, maybe add a pop color with a scarf or necklace.

The people who are all about wearing flannels for every occasion should think about wearing riding boots with a simple vest to really get into the fall spirit.

If you’re the person who just wants to be comfortable, go with the boho chic look for fall and dress like you have been running errands all day.

Whether you’re hoping to start a new fall fashion trend or seeking a new wardrobe, always wear whatever makes you feel comfortable. I hope these tips help you have a stylish fall season.