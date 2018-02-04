Best things about the Eagles making the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles recently defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship and are heading to the Super Bowl.

After 14 long years of waiting, the Eagles are ready to represent the city of brotherly love. This year, the “underdogs” are not going down without a fight.

“The best thing about the eagles going to the Super Bowl is the way it brought an entire city together,” freshman Pat Bell said. “Everywhere you go, people are yelling ‘Go birds!’ and through all the bad things that go on in the Philadelphia area, the light that is shining over it right now could not be more crucial.”

In 2004, the Philadelphia Eagles were 13-3 when they went up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots put up a good fight and ultimately won the game 24-21.

Now the Eagles are back to take down Tom Brady.

“Our first year QB and coach turned into superstars and every year facet has been fine-tuned to perfection this season,” Jack Dunleavy, a senior secondary education major, said. “Every player plays for their fellow man and it has carried them all the way to the Super Bowl,” Dunlevey said.

Fans have supported the Eagles since day one.

“I’ve been an Eagles fan since birth. My uncle was on the team years ago and my family has always bled green,” Tori Vernon, a freshmen secondary education and English major, said. “The Eagles will win. They’re prepared in every aspect.”

After the NFC championship game, the birds have proved that nothing is impossible.

“I didn’t expect Minnesota’s defense to play so bad,” Matt Dawson, a senior business major, said. “Our defense is the reason we are in the Super Bowl. I think we are averaging 13 points allowed in the playoffs.”

Diehard Eagles fans have faith that their team will defeat the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

“I truly believe that we will win,” Jackie Witherow, a senior early childhood and special education major, said. “Our team is so solid in all aspects and, once again, so overdue for this win.”

The Eagles have faced a huge setback with the injury of Carson Wentz. Fortunately for the team, second string quarterback Nick Foles stepped up to the challenge.

“The birds are playing hard and hungry,” Clay Anders, a senior marketing major, said. “It’s been a long time since we had a team competing for a championship. Philly is thriving.”

There is no question that Philly fans show so much emotion and compassion toward the team. Everyone that is an Eagles fan wants to watch the Eagles fly.

“This year, the team is hungry, ” Johnny Myers, a junior English major, said. “We have a chip on our shoulder. We are underdogs and we embrace that.”