Beyoncé ticket winner returns tickets to SEAL

Cabrini Senior, Jerome Bailey, was beyond excited to win the tickets from SEAL to attend the Beyoncé concert.

He was surprised that he won the tickets because he has never won anything before in his life.

When Bailey went to get the tickets he told SEAL that he was going to use the other ticket to take his girlfriend, who does not attend Cabrini. SEAL told him that he could not take a non-Cabrini student with that other ticket.

After talking to his girlfriend, who told him not to take any other person, he gave the tickets back.

Someone who just wanted to treat his girlfriend to a Beyoncé concert was not able to attend because of the ‘requirements’ that SEAL had.

“What, am I going to take a guy to the Beyoncé concert?,” Bailey said.

SEAL is the office for Student Engagement and Leadership. This organization provides leadership activities and events on campus.

Assistant Director of Leadership, Lisa Podolsky, and Assistant Director for the Center for Student Engagement and Leadership, Amber LaJeunesse, explained the rules of the lottery.

The Beyoncé ticket lottery was held in place of just buying tickets and reselling them to students. This was so that the incoming freshman knew about it and could enter.

Most of the students on campus know that SEAL sells tickets for off campus events starting the first week of school but SEAL wanted to make sure they gave everyone a fair chance for who entered the lottery.

Students even had a chance to win Beyonce tickets during a bingo competition but there was a slight twist on who won.

“The winner of the tickets at the bingo competition was actually a mom,” LaJeunesse said.

SEAL was also selling more tickets outside of the lottery. They were selling them for $40. They bought 24 tickets off of Ticketmaster. The tickets are in section 109 row 29 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Over 100 students participated in the lottery and the online lottery selected who each winner was.