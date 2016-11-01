Bishop’s hat trick powers Cavaliers to semifinals

Senior A.J. Bishop scored three goals, including two in the final ten minutes of play, to give the No. 3 Cabrini Cavaliers a 3-0 win over No. 6 Gwynedd-Mercy in the quarterfinals of the Colonial States Athletic Conference playoffs Tuesday night at Edith Robb Dixon Field. C.J. Serratore made four saves to earn the clean sheet. The Cavaliers advance to the semifinals for the fourth straight year.

Cabrini finished the night with 18 shots, eight of which were on goal. Bishop and senior John Underwood each had four shots to lead the way for the Cavs. Senior Bobby Kane and junior Diego Ramirez each had one assist on the night.

Bishop, named CSAC Player of the Year on Monday, started his goal-scoring bonanza midway through the first half on a penalty kick for the early 1-0 advantage.

The Cavs carried much of the play for the 90 minutes, but could not get a shot past Griffins goalkeeper Ryan Oyola, who made five saves on the evening.

Clinging to a one-goal lead late in the match, Bishop struck once again to give the Cavaliers some breathing room. A give-and-go between Ramirez and Bishop slipped through three Griffin defenders, allowing the league-MVP to tally his second goal.

But Bishop was not done. In the 89th minute, he marked an exclamation point on the win, finishing a header off the foot of Kane to give the Cavs a three-goal cushion.

Bishop now has 121 points, which puts him third place for most career points in conference history. He sits just four points back for second all-time, behind Eastern University’s Brian Dennstaedt’s 125 points from 1997-2000. His 51 career goals place the Macungie, Pa. native in second in career goals in CSAC history.

Led by senior Ryan New, the Cavaliers only allowed four shots on goal the entire night. Serratore earned his eighth shutout of the season, including his third in a row, extending his scoreless streak to 274:00 minutes.

Cabrini travels to Immaculata on Thursday as their quest to defend their title continues. The Mighty Macs handed the Cavaliers one of their two regular season conference losses 1-0 on Oct. 18. Cabrini outshot Immaculata 21-6, but could not find the target in defeat. The match is slated to begin at 7 p.m. from Draper Walsh Stadium.