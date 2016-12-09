Black Friday v.s. Cyber Monday

Thanksgiving is coming to an end and everybody is starting to prepare for the holidays. People spend hundreds of dollars buying presents for friends and family. The two most crucial shopping days are Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday starts the day after Thanksgiving. Shoppers sometimes leave at 12 a.m. to go to the stores to buy their gifts. Parking lots become mobbed, it takes a while to park and there are lines just to get into certain stores. However, stores offered great deals on their products. Black Friday is known to practically give stuff away and have sales that nobody can pass up. Coach offered fifty percent off any item and an additional forty percent off if an item that is on clearance. Similar sales were offered at Michael Kors. Best Buy is another popular spot for Black Friday shoppers because the prices for technology goes down drastically.

“I typically go to the Limerick outlets every year,” community shopper Rachel Shuster said. Shuster began shopping for her parents, sister, niece and boyfriend late Thanksgiving night after everybody went home.

Cyber Monday is similar to Black Friday but it is strictly online. The sales included a percentage off of the complete order when going to checkout and sometimes free shipping. Under Armour’s website had up to fifty percent off and free standard shipping on all orders without a minimum purchasing amount. Forever 21 also offered a similar sale by giving twenty-one percent off and free shipping. Amazon created new deals every five minutes and Prime members still got their one or two day free shipping.

“I went Black Friday shopping because I hate the internet,” said Sahara Burkeholder. Burkeholder went shopping with her family to the King of Prussia Mall and the Limerick Outlets.

The King of Prussia Mall is one of the biggest malls in the United States with over 400 stores and is currently being expanded.

Kutztown University sophomore Jessica Iadicicco prefers going Cyber Monday shopping over Black Friday. “I feel like the deals are better and I don’t have to leave my bed to go shopping,” Iadicicco said. “I also am very impatient sometimes and I hate waiting in the extremely long lines.”

Black Friday shopping is apart of their holiday traditions. Families came together and all went shopping with one another after having huge Thanksgiving meal with the rest of their relatives.



“I like getting friends and family together to go shopping and the deals,” Shuster said.

“My family and I go together in multiple cars. We travel always in a pack,” Burkeholder said.