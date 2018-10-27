Bond between cross country team members is irreplaceable

Cabrini’s Men and Women’s Cross Country teams wrapped up their season on October 13. They participated at the inaugural Atlantic East Conference championships on Oct. 21 at Marywood University, right outside of Scranton.

Since there are only 17 members on the Men’s and Women’s team, they have the same coaches, Brian Sudgen and Jose Rodriguez.

Head coach Brian Sudgen notes that the practices are held six days a week, Monday through Saturday at 7 a.m. The workouts can include anything from long distance runs and weight training. The workouts vary between the Men’s and Women’s teams.

Many of the teams’ members are training to break personal records and compete against others in meets. One would think that it would foster a competitive and ruthless environment, but this not the case.

Since there is a total of 17 runners, the team has formed a close family-like bond. They have gotten especially close to each other by traveling together on the weekends to meets all over eastern Pennsylvania.

Freshman chemistry major Morgan Fazzini remarked that the team members are very supportive of each other during the meets and they cheer each other on. She was impressed by how welcoming and friendly they were with her when she arrived, despite joining later in the season.

Senior marketing major Andrew Sennett expressed that the team was not always as close with each other. Since his freshman year, building a strong team culture has been a labor of love for him and he is pleased to know his efforts have come to fruition.

“When I got here my freshman year, the team was not very close,“ Sennett said. “So I made it a goal of mine to really start to build a team culture, and build an atmosphere where everyone felt like they were close. Seeing how the team has bonded throughout the year has been great and I can’t wait to see it continue to grow even after I graduate.”

The warm and encouraging team spirit has led several runners to set new personal records at meets. Recently, they set several records at the Gettysburg College Invitational.

Junior criminology major Luis Reyes beat a personal record by clocking in at 35:14.5 in the 8k.

Freshman biology major Ariana Rivera also set a new personal record for the 6k by shaving 57 seconds off her previous personal record. She finished with a time of 34:45.8.

Sophomore business management major Carmen Jones also took four minutes off her previous 6k personal record, finishing in at 33:54.2.

Freshman chemistry major Morgan Fazzini also completed her personal best for the 6k finished up at 29:39.1

Sophomore biology Shaiann Lyde also set a new personal record. She clocked in at 27:51.6 for a 6k.

The team’s performance at the Gettysburg College Invitational left Coach Brian Sugden very hopeful for the upcoming Atlantic East Championship meet at Marywood University.

“Our last meet at Gettysburg was a great tuneup for the AEC Champions on October 27 at Marywood,” Sugden said. “We’ll continue to put the hard work in as we prepare ourselves to end the season on a high note.”

Junior graphic design major Melanie Reeves has mixed feelings about the championships but is optimistic about the meet.

“I am very nervous and excited for playoffs Since this is my first time running Cross Country in college,” Reeves said. “I do not know what to expect. It should be exciting because of all the team support though”.

Regardless of the championship outcome, the team’s bond and support will continue to thrive. For Fazzini, the bond she has formed with the team has played an influential role in her formation as a runner.

“ I can not express how happy I am I joined,” Fazzini said. “ I do not see me ever quitting running. I was able to form a lifelong hobby and I am forever grateful for that.”