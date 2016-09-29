Bonfire and pep rally kicks off homecoming weekend

Video by Ryan Brong and Maddy Worley

Homecoming weekend was off to a great start with a bonfire held at Cabrini on the Upper Athletic Field. Monitored by the Radnor fire department, the fire was roaring as students of all grades gathered at the event grounds. It was definitely a campus-wide effort.

This is not the first bonfire Cabrini has hosted, however it was done a little differently this year.

“We have had a bonfire during Cavalier Spirit Week the past few years, but we added the pep rally to it this year to take the place of the Homecoming parade,” Anne Filippone, director of the Center for Student Engagement & Leadership (SEaL), said. “The parade was time-consuming to plan and execute, and attendance really wasn’t building in the way we hoped it would, but we still really wanted a way to celebrate our athletes and build school spirit and pride throughout the weekend and into the year so we expanded the concept of the bonfire to include the pep rally.”

Music was provided by Cabrini’s very own WYBF (Cavalier Radio), which attended multiple events throughout Cavalier Spirit Week and Homecoming Weekend. SEaL worked with catering to provide the snacks, which members of the student-run homecoming committee helped to make and give out. From popcorn to cotton candy, there was something there for everyone.

Sophomore homecoming committee member Anna Russo stated how happy she was to help out. “It’s a fun night plus a great turn out. Plus, I’m the best cotton candy maker of all time,” Russo said.

The homecoming committee were not the only ones impressed with the turn out. Members of the SGA (Student Government Association) were happy to see so many students come out, junior class senator Brandon Weaver explained. “Sometimes at our school sporting events there aren’t that many people, so it’s great to see people come out and participate in the competitions and cheer on all the teams,” Weaver said.

Athletes from every school team were there to show off their team pride. The dance team and cheerleaders were also in attendance and performed to boost spirits throughout the event. Also at the event were the Mr. and Miss Cabrini Pageant contestants who were called onto the field in recognition.

Senior Mr. and Miss Cabrini Pageant contestant Matt Harshberger is happy to honor the tradition of being nominated for the title as all his roommates had the year before. “Although they didn’t win, I’m hoping to break that curse. It’d be an honor to be Mr. Cabrini my senior year,” Harshberger said.

According to the crowd, high spirits and a happy student body made this bonfire a success.