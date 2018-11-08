Brett Kavanaugh case, guilty or innocent?

Over the past month three women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who was the first to accuse the judge of sexual misconduct, recently testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ford went public with her allegations on Sept. 16 after a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee requested to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote because of allegations against him.

Matt Loparo, a senior political science major, said, “Sexual assault is something that should never be taken lightly but we will have to see what info comes out as this case unfolds.”

Brett Kavanaugh is an American attorney and jurist who serves as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Kavanaugh graduated from Yale with high honors and has been involved in law and politics ever since. President Trump nominated Kavanaugh to be the Supreme Court’s 114th justice.

“It is sad to see another political problem arise when our country is already in a fragile state,” Chris Brady, a junior psychology major, said.

Many believe that the allegations are part of a campaign planned by Democrats who already opposed Kavanaughs nominations. While on the other side many rally to his accusers as well.

“This accusation has been held off for a while now and when the truth comes out, someone is gonna look stupid,” senior, Nick Labanca a psychology major, said.

Ford stated, in 1982, when Kavanaugh was 17 and Ford was 15 , Kavanaugh led her into a room at a house party “stumbling drunk.” He then pinned her to the bed and began to grope her over her clothes and attempting to take them off.

After this allegation came out more and more people who claim to have been close with Kavanaugh in the past have come out and said that he was a drunk in his high school and college days.

Both Kavanaugh and Ford testified to address these accusations. Emotions where at a all time high from both party’s. It was then concluded that a FBI investigation would take place to find out the truth.

“The truth will come out and someone’s reputation will turn for the worst,” Bobby Cressman, a junior criminology major, said.