Bringing awareness to domestic violence for the entire month of October

Used making: infogr.am

Annually, over 10 million men and women in the United States are physically abused by their partner. 1 in 3 women have been victims of domestic violence by a partner in their lifetime where as 1 in 4 males have been victims of domestic violence by a partner in their lifetime. October is domestic violence awareness month.

Some warning signs of domestic violence in others include injuries and excuses, absences from work or school, low self esteem, personality changes, fear of conflict, passive-aggressive behavior, self blame, isolation and control and stress related problems.

There are many resources available for those experiencing domestic violence including Counseling and Psychological Services here at Cabrini. CaPS is located in Grace Hall in Room 174. CaPS services include individual counseling, support groups and health-focused events and resources.

Sara Maggitti, director of Counseling and Psychological services, said, “If a student is struggling, we encourage them to reach out to someone they trust and feel comfortable with. Counseling and Psychological Services has emergency walk-in services for students to meet briefly with a counselor. They can use this brief opportunity to speak with a counselor in a private and confidential meeting and discuss what is going on with them.”

CaPS has a confidentiality policy for those who do not feel comfortable with others knowing they received services from CaPS.

“We maintain confidential records of all counseling. Information about a student’s contact with the office is not released to any other office or individual without the student’s written permission and signature. There are some legal exceptions to confidentiality. Counselors are mandated to report certain information, which includes possible harm to the client or another person, cases of child abuse or in the event of a court order,” she said.

Some testimonials from the CaPS website include, “Counseling through Cabrini has helped me to grow as a student and as a person. You can easily tell how much all of the counselors care about the students here,” and, “I was shy at first about seeking help. I wasn’t entirely sure of how I was supposed to go about setting up appointments, but the staff was very friendly, helpful and patient.”

In 1981, the very first domestic violence awareness week was celebrated which was evolved from the Day of Unity in October of 1981. Since 1987, October has been named national domestic violence awareness month.

A student who will remain anonymous said, “I have received services from Counseling and Psychological Services in the past, and I am so thankful for what they were able to help me with.”

The domestic violence hotline number 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Help is available through that number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.