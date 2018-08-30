Buy a planner and thank me later

Summer is a magical time with nice weather and no school work. Everything is fine until about halfway through July, back-to-school commercials seem to flood the television airwaves. In those moments, the realization of the upcoming school year hits and the rest of summer flies by.

Each new school year calls for new school supplies. There is nothing more cathartic than walking through Target and buying new notebooks, pens, highlighters and folders. Maybe you have a color scheme, you might be a last-minute shopper digging through piles of spiral notebooks looking for the perfect one. Whatever the case may be, fresh school supplies feels like a fresh start.

One of the most important purchases I make each summer is a planner. Using a planner makes me feel like I have my life together. All of my due dates, work schedule and responsibilities for the month are broken down in front of me. I am a visual person, so color coding my planner is a beneficial tool to a successful semester.

Time management will be one of the most important skills you will develop as a student. Time management is the practice of giving yourself ample time to complete an assignment without leaving it to the last minute. As a junior, I am still working on this skill. Procrastination feels nice until it’s the night before a paper or project is due. Time management is a transferable skill that, if mastered now, will benefit your work ethic and resume.

In reality, planners are not for everyone. In a lot of cases, people buy planners with every intention to use them, but can’t get into the rhythm. As an alternative, use your phone. There are so many planner apps to pick from. Download one, and have all the information in the palm of your hand.

In the hectic setting that is college, you are always on the go. Some people just have a great memory and don’t need a planner. I am not one of those people. I forget things quickly, so I write everything down. I’m the person that people come to when they don’t know when an assignment is due because I always have the information with me.

Having one book that reminds you of every upcoming assignments and responsibility you could write down can be the key to an organized semester. Whatever planner you use, use it well.