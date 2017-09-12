Cabrini Athletic Department welcomes athletes back to school with picnic

On August 30, 2017, Cabrini University held its annual Welcome Back Picnic for the student athletes. The event was held in the lower Dixon Center parking lot. Cabrini’s athletic department held this event conducted by the Student Athletic Advisory Committee.

Senior tennis player Maggie Javitt explained the purpose of the event is to encourage camaraderie among athletes.

“We hold it every year so the athletes from fall, winter and spring can come together as a team and hang out,” Javitt said. “They can eat some pizza and talk to one another. The picnic is to show support for the fall, winter and spring sports throughout the year.” The student athletes who attended were given refreshments and a Cabrini athletic shirt.

Cabrini’s Welcome Back Picnic is held every year during the return to school and all sports teams are invited, even if they are not in season yet. This lets the new student athletes get to know other student athletes that might not be in the same sport as them. It is a nice way to get to meet others who have the same priorities as a student athlete would.

At the picnic, the athletes from each sport sat together and caught up with one another. The environment there was exciting and welcoming and there were many conversations happening while the teams were talking to each other. Everyone there was anxious to be back and ready to get back in the swing of things.

As student athletes, time management needs to be above the normal student. Sophomore Hope Granucci, captain of Cabrini’s dance team, said she is more than happy to devote so much time to her sport.

“I am always busy either at the gym or at practice,” Granucci said. “It is worth spending my time I have with my team.”

Time management is a must for the student athletes here at Cabrini University.

“Being a student athlete tightens up my schedule a lot,” said senior tennis player Alijah Broadnax. “Being in a sport is like another class but more draining than one.”

Carolyn Alcantara, sophomore softball player, stays on top of her academics and sports by staying organized.

Alcantara said, “I write everything down in planners, calendars and even set reminders on my phone. The way I handle being a student athlete is writing everything down so I won’t forget what needs to be done for my classes.”

When the students are done their school work, they dedicate the rest of the time to their team. Ally Schell, sophomore softball player, is an example of that.

Schell said, “I do not get as much time as other students. If I have practice for two hours, I am not away from my dorm for two hours. I get to practice early get ready, then practice for two hours. After practice, I hang out with the team.”

Javitt explained that as a student athlete, they have to prioritize your time and decide which is more important: school work or your team. “Sometimes you have to choose if you are going to stay in and do work or go weight training with your team,” Javitt said.

The athletic picnic is a great way to get all the student athletes together and celebrate another year of Cabrini sports. The welcome back picnic is to show support for all seasonal sports and as the fall sports start to begin to give them the support and encouragement for a great season ahead.