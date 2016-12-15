Cabrini athletics appreciate their fans

Though Cabrini is a Division III school, its athletics program has many titles and CSACs to their name. Cabrini’s athletes love what they do and they love the fans that come to their games, it makes doing what they love that much more fun!

“The fans that come to our games are awesome. Honestly, they are typically our friends, because not many people even know where the softball field is. But the ones that do come are incredibly loyal,” softball player Emily Smull said. “I am very grateful for the fans that come out to my games and even more grateful for the occasional signs that they bring to the games. Shopa comes to every home game, so does Fonte. A lot of other female athletes come to our games too, because we go to theirs.”

Sophomore Jack Sanders vocalized his love for the roller hockey fans, specifically his own. “It always make me try a little harder when my friends and family come out to support the team,” Sanders said. “Around playoffs or championships people bring signs and start chants and when they do, it definitely gives a ‘home field advantage’ sort of feel no matter what.”

Cabrini is also known for its soccer team and the players love playing for a crowd.

“I’ve always loved going to the soccer games because they’re really intense because the team is so good,” junior Francesca DiGregorio said. She has been going to soccer games since her freshman year. “My favorite time is playoffs because it’s always high-energy! I can tell the guys really appreciate too. Our energy gives them energy and it makes for an overall better game.”

“The fans that do show up are awesome, it’s usually made up of mostly parents, but we always get a bunch of students as well,” Sanders said. “There’s a small group of students that go to just about every home game, and though I wouldn’t consider them super-fans, they do love the game and we love them. There are a few super-fans that come to every game and we really appreciate those people always supporting us in the big wins, losses or close games.”