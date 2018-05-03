Cabrini athletics leaves an impact on seniors

Every athlete wants to leave their mark on the foundation of their team for years to come. Throughout Cabrini’s history, there is a rich history of successful athletes and teams.

When athletes play at Cabrini, there is a sense of pride on each team. There is a different mentality when you throw on the Cavalier jersey. Cabrini has been the home to many athletes for the past four years of the student’s lives while creating a winning culture around campus.

Sabrina Hackendorn, Cabrini senior majoring in biology and allied health, was captain of the women’s basketball team.

“I had so much fun, and even when it was hard and frustrating, it was always a learning experience, which has made me a better person,” Hackendorn said.

Hackendorn suffered a season-ending injury her junior year after the first game, but was named to the CSAC All-Academic team.

Hackendorn led the team in rebounds and field goal percentage the past season for the Cavaliers.

Tyheim Monroe, a Cabrini senior majoring in business management, has had a historic four years at Cabrini. Monroe has the most points and rebounds in the history of Cabrini, while adding numerous accolades.

“Playing at Cabrini has had its ups and downs, but overall taught me discipline in terms of my school work,” Monroe said.

Even with practice time and games, Monroe didn’t allow his grades to slip.

“Being able to manage being a student athlete was huge for me,” Monroe said. “Balancing my books and playing basketball was tough as a freshman, but after a while I learned to handle both of them while doing it at a high level.”

Jess Tennett, a Cabrini senior majoring in digital communication and social with a minor in Spanish, was named to the All-CSAC First Team for field hockey, last season.

“I definitely would say playing sports [at Cabrini] helped me to develop into the person I am today,” Tennett said. “I think if I went to college and didn’t play a sport, I wouldn’t have learned many of the life lessons Coach Jackie taught us.”

Cabrini has created many memories that the seniors will never forget. The sports teams at Cabrini are more than just a team. The players are more than just your teammates.

“[Playing at Cabrini] has given me memories that will last a lifetime, and made me a hard worker,” Hackendorn said.

“Playing with teammates that I bonded with was pretty cool, especially old ones that I keep in touch with,” Monroe said.

“The people I call my best friends were my teammates, and my coach was amazing. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to play for,” Tennett said.