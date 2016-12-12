Cabrini basketball takes Immaculata

Video by Marissa Roberto and Allie Stein

The men’s basketball team had a victory against the Immaculata Mighty Macs during Wednesday night’s game. Each team scored in the first two minutes which made the crowd think it could be a close one, but the Cavaliers came out on top 97-74.

Immaculata had an early lead for the first 12 minutes of the game. The Mighty Macs’ largest lead over the Cavaliers came around the 12-minute mark. The Mighty Macs led by 10. Tyheim Monroe and Kwame Dokes closed that gap. Both Monroe and Dokes came up with a pair of jumpers that brought the Cavaliers within six. Cabrini began to move the ball around causing the floor to open up for Ryan Charity. Charity slammed a two-hand dunk to tie the game.

The Cavaliers then took control of the game. They went into half-time with a 10-point lead. The energy stayed up for Cabrini as they went on a 26-1 run over the first six minutes of the second half to extend their lead to a commanding 65-39. Top scorer of the night was Monroe racking up 25 points followed by Deryl Bagwell and Dokes both with 12. The final score was 97-74. With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Colonial States Athletic Conference.

Monroe and Kane McGovern were among the top players of the night. “We were best at getting in the passing lanes and forcing turnovers,” Kane McGovern, senior guard, said. “We’ve played well so far but we have to keep working together to get better.” As far as the team’s momentum, it shifted towards the second half. Kane said, “At the beginning of the second half we went on a big run and sealed the game. It was an awesome feeling that not only I felt but you could tell the crowd felt it as well.”

Coach McDonald agrees that the team does need some work. “The guys are still inconsistent and most are coming back from some heavy injuries, so we’re hard at work getting them back to where they need to be.”

As far as the team’s improvements, “The energy that the guys carried throughout the second half needs to remain constant throughout the entire game. This, I believe, will make them a more put together team and a real threat to the district,” McDonald said. “They were at their best during the second half when they were on defense and moved to offense; then they really started making good shots.”

The team is taking a short break for finals but will be back with energy and excitement in their next game on December 22 against Lehigh University at 7 p.m. in Lehigh’s Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pa.