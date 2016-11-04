Cabrini Cavalier men’s soccer team triumphs over Clarks Summit

The Cavalier men’s soccer team dominated 3-0 on Saturday, Oct. 15 during a home game against Clark Summit. Senior midfielder AJ Bishop scored two goals, one in the first half that was assisted by junior midfielder Ben Roda, and another goal in the second half, kicking the ball down the field and shooting the far post. Aj Bishop also had five additional shots on goal. Senior forward John Underwood scored the third and last goal in the second half, who fought for the loose ball, swiveled himself around, and scored a goal.

The Cavaliers were playing fiercely right from the get-go, “We just wanted to make sure we started off fast.” head coach Rob Dallas said, “We played our game and made them (Clarks Summit) raise their level to match ours. We knew that it was going to be a challenge because they were going to go a little bit more defensive.”

The Cavaliers made strategic plays and their intensity never faltered. “We did a good job at being patient and executing a lot of the tactical stuff that we have been working on.” Senior goalkeeper CJ Serratore, who made five saves, said that they played a great game, “We just came out and played our game.” Serratore said. “It’s big that we don’t play down to the level of our opponent and match the other team. We tend to try and fall into that, so it was good that we applied the skills that we have been working on so far this season.”

“We treat every game as an important game.” sophomore defensemen Mohamed Bah said, “We will always continue to try to improve our game and keep up the momentum that it takes to bring home a win.”

The Cavaliers continue to defend their undefeated title with the fourth win of the season. “We really focus on every opponent before we play.” Dallas said, “We want to know what each one is going to bring to the table and try to prepare for it, and today we did a great job. We knew that if we neutralize the opposing team’s best players then we would be able to find success in some other areas and control the game. In the end, it all came down to strategic game planning.”

In total, the Cavaliers made 10 corner kicks, total 19 shots at goal, and had two offsides. Their next game will be at Immaculata University on Oct. 18.