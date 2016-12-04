Cabrini’s Center for Career and Professional Development says farewell to long-term director

Video by Ashley Sierzega and Rahmere Griffin

In 1989, the Cabrini community opened their arms to the newest cavalier, Nancy Hutchison. What started off as part-time employment as a job developer in the cooperative education program, quickly turned into a director position for the new Center for Career and Professional Development (CCPD) in 1994.

“I essentially felt being at Cabrini when I started to look for work was a good place to be close to my home,” Hutchison said. “After I got here I just I loved it. I stayed 27 years.”

As the years went on, both Hutchison and the Center for Career and Professional Development grew. The internet was one major advancement that opened many doors.

Cabrini’s career services expanded after an external review. After the review, Hutchison was able to develop a plan that created more resources for undergraduates, graduates and alumni to explore major possibilities and career opportunities.

“I’ve become a lot more knowledgeable about career services, about the forward growth of career service and how the world has changed so much in terms of employment and skill sets that students need,” Hutchison said. “I certainly have evolved with that and try to stay ahead of that so I can bring the best to the students, the alumni and the faculty here at Cabrini University.”

The office has not only grown in resources but in numbers. In 2013, the CCPD brought Shakeyia Kersey, assistant director for employer relations, on board. The following year Kareem Calliste joined as assistant director. Susan Fazio, administrative assistant, completed the CCPD family.

Kersey’s addition was a step for further improving the Center for Career and Professional Development.

“It’s her responsibility to find employment for graduating seniors and alumni who are career transitioning. So, she works with people who come to her to help with that effort,” Hutchison said.

Upon Hutchison’s retirement, Kersey will take on the role of interim director. There is no word yet as to who will be the new director.

Everyone working alongside Hutchison felt the warmth she brought into the working environment. Her positivity and her humor were traits that everyone admired.

“She made the office feel like a second home. There was always laughter and joy in our office,” Calliste said. “There was a genuine fondness amongst the entire staff, and a large part of that environment was due to Nancy.”

With Hutchison’s retirement lingering, there was nothing short of goodness coming from the Cabrini community.

“There has never been a bad day. I mean she just is so positive, so happy, so fun and if a problem comes up, we just handle it. It’s really a very nurturing and authentic office to work in,” Fazio said.

Even though goodbyes are bittersweet, Hutchison has left the CCPD with good sentiments to hold as she embarks on this next chapter of her life.

“It’s going to be hard [without her] because she’s been here 27 years,” Fazio said. “I think that she has so much knowledge that is with her that we are definitely going to miss, [but] I think that she has prepared us well.”

As Hutchison’s time in the CCPD comes to a nostalgic end, she appreciates the impression Cabrini’s community had on her.

“What drives you? What’s your passion? What makes you wake up every day and want to get up and be productive? And, I thought about that and thought, you know, Cabrini. Cabrini University is why I wake up and love coming into work every day because it’s always different.”