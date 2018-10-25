Cabrini club lacrosse in its 11th year of fun

Cabrini University is known for having a great, widespread athletic department, but what people miss out on is the athletic clubs. One of the most fun and successful club team is Cabrini’s club lacrosse.

This club was formed back in 2007 by alumni Ryan Kaysen and Tom Hayes. The intentions were clear, that students who couldn’t make the varsity team would still be able to play. Other players on the team now say that it’s more fun than anything, just to play a sport you love.

Even if you have never even played lacrosse, you can give it a try in the club. After speaking to many members, they all agree that its about the friendships and the fun more than anything. The difference in the club from the school team is commitment.

Senior accounting major and former president of club lacrosse ,Tyler Klitchko, recently backed down from his presidency of three years.

“I joined the team because it gave me the opportunity to continue playing the game I loved but focus on school and get involved in other activities around campus,” Klitchko said.

This club isn’t just fun and games. Since 2008, the team has been competing in the National College Lacrosse League (NCLL).

“We received our first ever national ranking at 18 in the nation in 2018, and also had our first national tournament appearance in 2018 which we were chosen as a host site,” Klitchko said.

During the fall, practice is only once every two weeks, explains junior business major Grant Murray, newly succeeded president of the club. They’re hosting a tournament with several teams later in the fall. In the spring, they practice twice a week. They host a tournament at Cabrini called the Main Line Classic.

This schedule compared to a varsity sport team is one of the reasons club lacrosse is so easy to be apart of. Dillon Staples, sophomore political science and economics major, also the vice president of the club lacrosse team said, “It does not at all interfere with my schedule.”

Sophomore business management major John Rech agrees, “That is the best part about club lacrosse is that the practices rarely interfere with people’s schedules.”

Most players join because they know it will be a bit easier on their schedule. The point is to have fun and play.

“I joined because I was looking for a way to play competitively while also retaining the time to stay focused on my education,” Staples said. “The best part is getting to play the sport I love with a big group of funny guys.”

It’s easy to join, too. If you see a player on campus, reach out to them and ask. Chances are they’ll invite you to a practice and it will go from there. You can get in touch online too, on their twitter.

“I would tell anyone who wants to join, to do it. It is not only a great way to get exercise, but also a way to remain active and competitive. Lacrosse is a sport that has helped me tremendously with the stress of college, and has been a wonderful outlet,” Staples said.