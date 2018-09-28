Cabrini coach named to Misericordia 2018 hall of fame

Cole Noll, assistant coach for Cabrini’s women’s soccer team, is one of the newest additions to Misericordia University Athletics Hall of Fame.

Noll began her sporting career in high school. She graduated from Selingsgrove High School with a record for her track and soccer career. Noll then went straight to Misericordia to play four seasons of soccer, from 2001 to 2005.

Freshman year, in 2001, Noll set records in the program. 1.12 goals and 2.71 points per game called for Noll to be rewarded with National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Second Team honors and President’s Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year.

Noll was captain for two years. During those years, she lead the Cougars to three NCAA tournaments and two Pennsylvania Athletic Conferences.

Noll ranks third in single season goals, 19, and second in scored points, 49. Noll also ranks in career goals (47), assists (27), and points (121). During those four seasons, Noll earned second-team all-region honors and was a three-time first-team All-PAC In selection.

Noll graduated from Misericordia with a dual-degree in elementary and special education. Eventually, in 2012, she received her master’s degree in education with a reading specialist certification from Cabrini.

After graduating from Misericordia, Noll went straight to work with Coerver Coaching. Coerver Coaching is a program designed to focus on teams and their abilities on the field. Noll has been working with Coerver ever since.

In 2008, Noll joined Cabrini’s coaching staff. It was all by chance when she and head coach, Ken Prothero, met up and discussed the position.

“I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to continue working in the soccer world,” Noll said. Since then, she has been providing the team with many skill sets and techniques to be successful in their sport.

Avery Murphy is a senior who played soccer her junior year, for Noll. Murphy agreed, “The Cabrini girls team would definitely need Noll in order to be successful.” When talking about Noll’s techniques and how helpful she is, Murphy said, “Her coaching is always so motivating and made the team get better. We won the CSAC and went in to play in the NCAA first round.”

Noll credits her success to her support system.

“A great deal of my success goes to the support system that I had along the way. My family, coaches, teachers and friends were always there to push me through when things were tough as well as share my success,” Noll said.

Noll is beginning her 11th year at Cabrini as the women’s soccer assistant coach. As an assistant coach, she works with the team to strengthen and develop offensive attack and skills. Noll doesn’t have plans to change this anytime soon. She said, “I haven’t thought much about coaching beyond Cabrini at this point in my life.” Noll’s full time job is a teaching position in Northern Philadelphia.

With all of this being said, the Hall of Fame induction is to take place on Friday, Oct. 5.

“Being selected is a true honor. It’s not something that I had ever imagined would happen to me. I am following in the footsteps of some phenomenal athletes that I have always looked up to from Misericordia. It’s amazing to be a part of an elite group of athletes,” Noll said.