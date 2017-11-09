Cabrini community connects with immigrant culture

Since her beginnings Mother Cabrini encouraged embracing other’s diversity, culture and traditions. Today as a well-established institution, Cabrini University continues Mother Cabrini’s legacy of connecting through cultures by celebrating the annual Cabrini Day.

Conceived from Culture

Frances Xavier Cabrini was born in a small village in Italy. Inspired by her missionary mentors, her dream was to join the Daughters of the Sacred Heart. When denied due to frail health, she did not quit.

Tiny but determined, Frances founded her own order, which would eventually be recognized worldwide by the name of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

At the beginning, Frances Cabrini wanted to do her missionary work in China, but a visit with Pope Leo XIII pointed her in another direction when he said “not to the East, but to the West.” Inspired by his words, she knew what she needed to do next— help the thousands of immigrants already in the United States.

Frances Cabrini and her sisters walked into chaotic New York only to produce tremendously successful work.

She organized education classes for Italian immigrants and provided for the needs of the surplus of orphans. She established schools and orphanages despite all that was thrown at her and soon the request for her expertise came flying from everywhere.

She made 24 transatlantic crossings and established 67 institutions: schools, hospitals and orphanages. To Frances Cabrini, education was key to live a fulfilling meaningful life and race and culture did not matter.

Connecting the Community

That was only the beginning of the Cabrini community. Today, Cabrini University flourishes with over 2,000 students, hundreds of faculty and over 33 percent student diversity. The class of 2021 alone entered Cabrini’s gates with the majority of students being of color. But how does this diversity affect our community?

Every single student at Cabrini University is unique, comes from a different background, has different cultures and practices different traditions. This diversity within people is key to having a well rounded and strong community.

The Patron of Immigrants, or known to us as Mother Frances Cabrini, was canonized nearly 30 years after her death. The fact that she was recognized with such an honor that long after her passing means that she left a very visible mark on this world. The least we can do for her is to continue her work with immigrants and embrace culture not only in the classrooms but in our lives.

Learning more about a different culture and embracing the immigrants that cross our paths only heightens the power we have in the world. The less ignorant someone is, the more peaceful the world can be. Frances Cabrini had that mindset from a very young age and her outcome was incredible.

Connecting through Culture

Cabrini University never fails to remember the work of Mother Cabrini and continue her legacy through an education of the heart. We run as a Catholic university but within our mission statement we are far from the assumption that comes with a Catholic university, “Cabrini welcomes learners of all faiths, cultures, and backgrounds and prepares them to become engaged citizens of the world.”

By definition, culture is “the arts and other manifestations of human intellectual achievement regarded collectively.” Diversity makes that culture. A part of being an engaged citizen of the world is to accept all walks of life for who they are and what they bring.

Cabrini Day is just one example of how connecting through culture flourishes the Cabrini community. Cabrini Day is an annual celebration of heritage and mission, honoring Cabrini’s namesake Frances Xavier Cabrini.

This year’s theme is Connecting Through Culture to celebrate 60 years as an institution. Multiculturalism and communicating about diverse cultures is a present theme in this years Cabrini Day, a topic Mother Cabrini would be very proud is being discussed.

Connecting through culture is what sets Cabrini University and all of Mother Cabrini’s institutions apart from the rest of the world. From Black Student Union to the Center for Student Success, anyone involved is a beneficial factor to the Cabrini community.

Mother Frances Cabrini once said, “Today, love must not be hidden. It must be living, active and true!”