Cabrini fall athletic teams gear up for playoffs

As the month of October comes to an end and November begins, the Cabrini fall athletic teams are shifting gears and getting prepared for the playoffs. It has been a successful season for most of the teams, especially in conference play. Among the six fall athletic teams, four of them qualified for the playoffs.

The men and women’s cross country teams both competed in the Colonial States Atheltic (CSAC) championship on Oct. 28. The women’s team placed 8th out of 10 teams while the men’s placed 4th out of 9 teams.

The women’s volleyball team has had a successful season and recently were ranked number 10 in the NCAA Divison III- Mid Atlantic Region. The Cavaliers went 27-6 overall and stayed perfect in the conference while securing the first seed in the playoffs.

The four-year back-to-back CSAC champions will take on the task of defending their title in the semifinals on Nov. 2.

“As a team, I’m hoping that if we win CSACs, we can get past the first round of the NCAA Tournament,” Chelsea Jones, senior middle blocker of women’s volleyball said.

Teams who win their conference championship are qualified for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament of their sport.

The men’s soccer team had a rough start to their season and were unable to find their offense. Once conference play began, the Cavaliers found their groove and went onto a 7 game win-streak. Overall they went 8-8-1 and 8-1-0 in the conference.

With their recent win over Cairn University, they secured the top seed in the playoffs, which gave them a bye to the semifinals on Nov. 2.

The women’s soccer team secured the third seed in the conference with their latest win over Rosemont College. After a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals last year, the Cavaliers are on a mission to bring the CSAC title back to Cabrini after being the defending champs for the previous five years.

Their quest began on Oct. 30 in the quarterfinals against Immaculata University with a victory. They traveled to Centenary University on Nov. 1 and upset their higher seeded opponent by a score of 2-1. They will face Marywood University on Saturday Nov. 4 with CSAC Championship title on the line.

The back-to-back women’s field hockey CSAC defending champions are seeking out their third title.

The blue and white secured the second the spot going into the playoffs. They went 7-9 overall and 5-2 in the conference. They took on Marywood University in the semifinals for the third year in a row on Nov 2 and won by a 2-0 score. The team will travel to Gwynedd Mercy University for the Championship game on Nov. 4.

“It’s the last go around even being in the CSAC and a senior,” Sara DeVita, senior forward and midfielder of women’s field hockey said. “Obtaining the title for our team the last year for the CSAC would be an awesome accomplishment to end the season.”