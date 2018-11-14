Cabrini graduate programs to be showcased at new event

Throughout a students four-years of undergraduate studying, many focus on the task at hand, a bachelors degree. To many, the thought of life after college is daunting and stressful. Rightfully so, entering the real world and all it has to offer can be a challenging transition.

However, another option for students is to further their education by attending a graduate program once they complete a four-year undergraduate term.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2014 nearly 750,000 people earned a masters degree in the United States. That same year, 54,000 received doctorate degrees (excluding medical and juris doctorates), according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics Directorate for Social, Behavioral and Economic Sciences.

Based upon these numbers, somewhere around 42 percent of college graduates go on to obtain a masters degree, while only around 3 percent obtain a doctorate degree.

Cabrini University offers multiple graduate programs in various areas of study for students to look into after completing their undergraduate years. The current slate of Cabrini graduate programs includes degree offerings in Master of Accounting, Master of Arts, Criminology, and Criminal Justice, Master of Education, Master of Science in Biological Sciences, Master of Science in Data Science, Master of Science in Leadership, Doctorate in Educational Leadership, Doctorate in Organizational Development and an option for personal certificates.

To help raise more awareness to the community, the Cabrini University Graduate Admissions Office, partnered with the Center for Career and Professional Development, will be hosting their first ever Graduate School Showcase.

The event will take place from noon-2 p.m. on Dec. 4, in the Grace Hall atrium. At the event, students will have the opportunity to hear from graduate admissions counselors, departments, attend faculty workshops and gain assistance with resume building and personal statements. To add in on the fun, there will also be a chance for attendees to win an Amazon Kindle 10 by entering a raffle.

Shea McCormick is one of the graduate admissions counselors at Cabrini University. He is currently tasked with helping prepare the first time event for the university.

“A lot of our students are on campus here, but are not too sure of what graduate programs we offer,” McCormick said. “We offer a lot of 4+1 programs, so we felt that it was necessary to showcase these programs to our undergraduate students to give them some more information.”

The main program itself will conclude around 2 p.m., however, there will be specific workshops for each graduate program to showcase what the programs entail from 2-3 p.m. There will be faculty on hand at each workshop to give more insight on what students could expect from the program.

“One of the best things that we have to offer is that we’re not just looking at grade point averages or test scores from a student, we are looking at the student as a whole, McCormick said. “It really reflects Cabrini’s mission of looking at the whole student.”

Kyla Cavanaugh, the assistant director of graduate admissions at Cabrini University, graduated from Cabrini with both an undergraduate and graduate degree. Cavanaugh brainstormed this event to help spread more awareness and shed light on what exactly Cabrini graduate programs have to offer.

“Getting your graduate degree here at Cabrini is fun and engaging,” McCormick said. “You can learn a lot still with that social justice mission, but learn a lot more at the graduate level.”

“Similar to our undergraduate programs, its the same class size and you have that close connection with faculty in that transition from undergraduate to graduate,” Cavanaugh said.

Registration is not required for the fair in the atrium, however, there will be a registration link emailed to students to attend the workshops following the fair.