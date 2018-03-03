Navigation

Cabrini men’s basketbell wins against Staten Island, makes Cabrini history

March 3, 2018

Cabrini hosted the first round of the NCAA tournament with Springfield College vs. Albright College.

It was an extremely close game, with Springfield defeating Albright.

Springfield will be competing in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament on March 3.

After the Springfield-Albright game, Cabrini went up against the College of Staten Island. Cabrini jumped into the game having a power outage for 20 seconds.

The Smith brothers, DJ and Trey Smith, were put in and helped greatly. DJ Smith added nine points while Trey Smith added 11.

Before starting, Tyhiem Monroe was 10 points away from making history. During the game, Monroe made his 2,000th point in his carrier, making him the the first player in program history and fifth in CSAC history to do so.

There was instant joy from Monroe and his teammates when he scored his 2,000th point! Very few players reach 2,000 points in the Division III.

Anthony Wright-Downing added a few extra points with dunks. Throughout the game, he added 18 points.

Towards the last few minutes, the score was very close,

With the last seconds left, Deryl Bagwell, who added 15 points overall, scored making the final outcome also 88-86, Cabrini.

The crowd and team went crazy. Cabrini will be playing Springfield College March 3 at 7 p.m.

Photos by Michelle Guerin.

