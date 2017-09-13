Cabrini men’s soccer falls to Randolph-Macon College, still have yet to score

On Saturday, September 9, the Cabrini’s men’s soccer team fell to Randolph-Macon College by a score of 1-0. It was the first time the Cavaliers had faced off against the Yellow Jackets since 2002, a game in which they also lost.

It took just nine minutes and 43 seconds for the Jackets to put their only goal on the board. Sophomore Andrew Griggs wired one past freshman Anthony Zampirri. Cabrini had a few chances in the first, including a header attempt by junior Matt Ochman that went wide.

As the period continued, Cabrini forward John Griffin then attempted to shoot for a goal, only to be blocked away by Randolph-Macon goalie Brian Breslin. This would end up being Cabrini’s only shot on goal throughout the match.

Cabrini coach Rob Dallas decided to switch things up heading into the second half.

“We made slight adjustment’s at half time where we could find more success going forward,”Dallas said.

Cabrini started the second period with a string of penalties. At 63 minutes in, Matt Ochman was given a yellow card. Due to this, Dallas would substitute players, trying to find some kind of a spark.

In the end, Cabrini was not able to even up the score. Failing to score a goal this season, senior defender Xavier Young, told Loquitur post game that the team’s gameplan was “Just trying to defend our home field and work on our offensive shape.”

“All we were trying to do was not lose,” senior midfielder Ben Roda said.

Cabrini’s season record has now dropped to 0-3-1 through four games. Their struggles offensively have crippled the team, still without a goal on the season, but coach Dallas feels optimistic about what he sees ahead for his team this year.

Dallas said, “Once we get around the conference play, we will have sorted out our issues.”

The Cavaliers will travel to Camden, NJ on Wednesday, September 13th at 7 p.m to take on the Rutgers-Camden, hoping to finally score their first tally of the young season.