Cabrini offers music-orientated activities

Halsey brought her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour to Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Cabrini was there to watch. CAP Board ran a promotion beforehand through the SEaL office, making tickets for students who entered the lottery only $25 with transportation included.

“The Center for Student Engagement and Leadership is constantly setting up different events, deals and prizes for students,” Ayannah Mcllwain, an international marketing major and member of the SEaL office, said. “Typically, the CAP Board buys a certain amount of tickets for events such as a popular concert or show and creates a lottery for students to enter and win the tickets. The winners of the lottery are then chosen out of a bucket at random.”

The odds of receiving tickets depends on the popularity of the event and on how many people enter the lottery. All the students who entered to see Halsey were able to this year.

“For the Halsey concert, not enough people entered the lottery to hold a real drawing, so anyone who entered automatically received tickets to the show for the discounted rate.”

Prices of tickets for the concert purchased from Ticketmaster ranged from $45 to $300.

“As soon as I heard Halsey was coming on tour I made sure to get my tickets through the SEaL office weeks in advance,” Savannah Walls, a junior international marketing major who bought her tickets through the lottery, said. “We got to the concert and gave our tickets to the doormen and they told us to go to a table over in the corner. The man at the table told us we were able to upgrade our seats for free. We ended up sitting in club seats that not only gave my friend and I a great view of the stage, but also included free food and beverages. The best part was we only paid $25 per ticket because of Cabrini’s SEaL Office.”

The show started off promptly at 7 p.m. with performances from both Charli XCX and PartyNextDoor. Each performer played about five of their hit songs and aimed to hype up the crowd for Halsey’s performance.

“I loved PartyNextDoor’s performance,” Walls said. “He is one of my favorite artists, which made me even more excited to be at the show.”

CAP Board hopes to host more music-orientated activities happening on campus this semester.

“This semester, CAP Board and Pura Vida will be hosting a music fest on campus,” Danielle Perez, a marketing major and member of CAP Board, said. “Another activity we’re planning is the Cabrini ‘fight song’ competition. We’re looking for students to submit their ideas for the official Cabrini chant. We will then narrow the submissions down to the five best ones and let the student vote for the winner!”

From block parties with WYBF playing throwbacks to Halsey concerts, Cabrini students have a passion and interest in being involved with music.

Walls said, “The concert was so much fun; she put on a really interesting show. It wasn’t just about the music. The whole show really exemplified the story behind the album.”