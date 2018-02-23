Cabrini recreation department offers varied ways to be active

For students who want to find new ways to stay active, Cabrini’s recreation department offers a variety of activities that they can get involved in.

“I think there’s a couple of different benefits to the recreation department,” Associate Director of Athletics, Recreation and Community Engagement Orlin Jespersen said. “One is it’s an opportunity to just get out and socialize and play some games you want to try and socialize with friends or new people. The other is it’s a good way to relieve some stress you have from school.”

The department contains club sports such as club lacrosse, cheerleading, roller hockey and dance teams, which a variety of students are involved in. These club sports give students a support system that they would not be able to get otherwise.

“Everyone on the team is like a family,” dance team member Monica Parsons said. “We do anything to improve each other’s work ethics. We support each other not only in dance, but in our personal lives too.”

The recreation department also offers intramural games and tournaments for sports such as soccer, volleyball, basketball, floor hockey, dodgeball and flag football. Students who want to be involved athletically but not be on one of Cabrini’s athletic teams can sign up for these games and tournaments and have fun while staying fit.

For non-athletes and athletes alike, the department offers low-cost outdoor rec. trips, including hiking, skiing, kayaking and horseback riding. There is also a free trip to SkyZone that takes place every Wednesday night, which allows students who might not normally be active to get some exercise while having fun. Students can sign up for these activities in the Dixon Center.

“SkyZone is amazing,” junior world history major Malachi Purnell said. “The times I went to SkyZone were the most active I have been at Cabrini.”

For more information on the Cabrini recreation department, visit the Cabrini Rec. website.