Cabrini student athletes’ pre-game rituals

Throughout all levels of sports, athletes around the world have always had different ways in which they prepare themselves for competition. Whether it is saying a prayer, tying a particular shoe first or eating a favorite food, pre-game rituals have always been an important component of sports.

Although many pre-game rituals may differ, most athletes at Cabrini continue to do the same routine each and every game day. Some rituals may be more serious than others, but certain things help athletes get mentally prepared to compete.

Sophomore Marissa Portelli, a back for the Cabrini Woman’s soccer team, approaches each game the exact same way. First, Portelli puts on her socks, shin guards and cleats on her left foot. After her left foot, she moves onto the right and does the exact same thing.

Before each match, the Cabrini women’s soccer team gets together an hour and a half prior to kickoff. After listening to some music to set the mood for the game, each member of the team writes on their wrist who they are playing for that day.

“I write ‘TFM’ on my wrist every game, which stands for T for team, F for family and M for myself,” Portelli said.

Sophomore Teddy Burton, a coxswain for the Cabrini women’s rowing team, prepares with her team before each race day. The night before each meet, the rowing team gets together to have dinner. Sometimes the team goes out to a restaurant, while other nights, they gather at Coach Janet Gorka‘s house for a pasta party.

When race day rolls around, it is time for the team to prepare themselves to get out on the river.

“In the morning, we take the boats off of the trailers and rig them so they are ready to go in the water,” Burton said. After the boats are ready to go, the team makes its final preparations for race day. “We all help to set up a tent and prepare food for the day ahead,” Burton said.

Junior Andrew Sennett of the Cabrini cross country team likes to prepare for meets through prayer.

Before each meet, Sennett finds time to himself where he thanks God and prays for the safety of himself and his teammates during the race. After he says his prayer, Sennett kisses the cross around his neck, then the pink laces on his shoes.

“I kiss the laces in memory of a friend of mine that passed away,” Sennett said.

Pre-game rituals vary among player, but many students have them. Though the rituals may not actually impact performance, the players find them reassuring.

“I’m not sure whether this really helps to affect my performance on the field, but it helps to put me in a game-day mindset,” Portelli said.